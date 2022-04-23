Adkins Arboretum Receives Caroline Foundation Grant to Benefit Caroline Residents

Caroline County residents are invited to explore the many benefits of nature at Adkins Arboretum! Thanks to a generous grant from The Caroline Foundation, the Arboretum has launched “Nature for Health and Well-Being,” an initiative aimed at ensuring all Caroline residents are able to benefit from time outdoors, regardless of income level.

“Nature for Health and Well-Being” provides free admission in 2022 for all residents of Caroline County. Visitors need simply inform front desk staff that they are Caroline residents, and they will be admitted free of charge.

The grant also funds the Arboretum’s new Caroline Membership, which offers free household memberships to county residents who receive SNAP benefits or identify as low income. Available at adkinsarboretum.org or at the Arboretum front desk, this membership is good for two years and includes unlimited admission to the Arboretum’s 400 acres and five miles of paths, along with free member programs such as First Saturday and Bird Migration walks and discounts on fee-based programs, summer camps and homeschool science classes. Reciprocal admission to hundreds of public gardens across the country is also included. The Arboretum has set an ambitious goal of 300 free memberships for Caroline SNAP recipients this year.

“Adkins Arboretum has been reaching out to Caroline County residents,” said Executive Director Ginna Tiernan. “We would like to provide even more opportunities for residents to enjoy our paths, programs and events. We want to remove any barriers that may be keeping residents from visiting and accessing all that nature has to offer.”

As we move beyond the pandemic, being in nature remains critical to our health, well-being and recovery. A growing body of research confirms the health benefits of spending time outside, with as little as ten minutes outdoors just two to three times a week linked to increased levels of mood-boosting serotonin and decreased levels of stress-inducing cortisol. Exposure to sun, soil and plants are all connected with better health. Through the “Nature for Health and Well-Being” initiative, the Arboretum hopes to welcome Caroline residents who may have hesitated to visit due to admission fees and to provide a resource for healthy outdoor activities.

Located near Tuckahoe State Park in the heart of Caroline County, the Arboretum strives to inspire environmental stewardship, provide respite and healing and celebrate natural and cultural diversity through the joy and wonder of the natural world. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.

The Caroline Foundation, Inc. provides economic support to organizations that provide medical and/or health-related services to residents of Caroline County, Maryland.

