Schulz gets backing of Kent County Commissioners

Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz (R) has the backing of the Kent County Commissioner in the gubernatorial primary — including a county leader who earlier withdrew an endorsement from Franchot.

Commissioner Ron Fithian had endorsed Franchot earlier this election cycle, but withdrew support after the comptroller said he would phase out the state’s wild oyster fishery in favor of aquaculture in an interview with The Star Democrat.

In 2018, Fithian was among a list of Democrats in the state supporting Republican Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s re-election campaign; last year, the formerly lifelong Democrat switched his party affiliation to the GOP.

He will be joined by the other members of the county commission — P. Thomas Mason and Robert N. Jacob Jr. — in endorsing Schulz.

“The unanimous endorsement of the entire Kent County Board of Commissioners is representative of the strong support that our campaign is receiving across the state,” Schulz campaign spokesman Mike Demkiw said in a statement. “Marylanders are extremely proud of the Chesapeake Bay and individuals whose livelihoods depend on our world-class seafood industry know that Kelly Schulz is the only candidate who is committed to a clean Bay and protecting their way of life.”

By Josh Kurtz -Bennett Leckrone -Danielle E. Gaines