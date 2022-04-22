Food Friday: Strawberries

It’s a little early for Eastern Shore strawberry picking, but that doesn’t mean we can’t circle important dates on our calendars. St. Luke’s 31st Annual Strawberry Festival takes place on June 4, and what a sweet and glorious time it will be. I’m going to put a couple of strawberry plants into the container garden this weekend – there is more to life than basil plants.

I am going to practice my strawberry skills on some berries from the grocery store, which are never as good as local berries, but the weather is so spring-y that I feel like we need a treat. This is when I am practicing discipline while I try to ignore the wailing siren song from the fridge – the leftover kabillion calorie lemon cheesecake I baked for Easter. Whatever was I thinking, baking a cheesecake that serves 12, for 2 people?

Strawberries are sweet enough, but they are always enhanced with a little cream and a pinch of sugar. A handful of sliced strawberries scattered over your morning bowl of muesli is the easiest treat; sticks and bark never tasted better. I like strawberries, homemade granola and some vanilla yogurt as a morning pick-me-up. After dinner, sitting on the back porch, neglecting the evening news, is perfect time for strawberries on a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

I waste an enormous amount of each strawberry that I cut, and I bet you do, too. I lop off the end with sharp knife, flying headlong into imaginary conflict with my family line of maternal cooks. My mother would be ashamed at the food I toss out, and her mother would be amazed at all the food options we enjoy in the twenty-first century. Imagine her reaction to boneless chicken breasts, kept in the freezer, compared to the chickens she kept in her back yard.

I am the product of Depression-era children. I try to waste not, recycle, and compost; fine habits which our parents strove to impress upon us. I guess I am inherently lazy, as are most people. There is a glass strawberry jam jar soaking in the kitchen sink as I type this. I want to clean the jar thoroughly enough to go in the recycling bin, and then I am hoping it actually gets recycled and not added to some stinking landfill. My mother would have bought a brand of jam that came in a jar suitable for recycling as a drinking glass. My grandmother would have put up that jam herself, and would have re-used the jam jar as she got ready for the June strawberry jam session. I suppose the least I can do is to prepare my strawberries a little more prudently. I think we will do fine with a sharp knife, and a whiff of nostalgia, remembering our mothers and grandmothers as we get ready for summer to whip around the corner.

Try these easy, no-fuss recipes:

Eton Mess: https://preppykitchen.com/eton-mess/

Strawberry cobbler: https://divascancook.com/fresh-strawberry-cobbler-recipe-easy-dessert/

You don’t have to restrict your strawberries to dessert. Strawberries will go nicely with my container garden basil: https://www.loveandlemons.com/strawberry-salad/

Imagine opening your bento box, expecting the same old tuna sandwich, but instead you have a surprise strawberry and cream cheese sandwich! Deelightful!

https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/249521/strawberry-cream-cheese-sandwich/

Or you can be even fussier with this strawberry tea sandwich: https://www.southernladymagazine.com/strawberry-tea-sandwiches-recipe/

I hope your basil plants are thriving. Once strawberry season starts they will become a necessity: https://www.wholesomelicious.com/strawberry-basil-chicken/

If we ever have another cocktail party, in the post-COVID world of our wildest dreams, I’d like to serve these: https://thehealthyepicurean.com/strawberry-basil-bruschetta/

Now, stand up. Turn off your device. Go outside and do some weeding. There is enormous satisfaction in amassing a pile of weeds. And once you have tired of this never-ending task, you can treat yourself to a little bowl of fresh strawberries, that you can eat with your weed-grubby little fingers, because you have earned this exquisite treat. Breathe in some springtime.

“Strawberries are like tomatoes for me; I just won’t eat them year round. I’ll happily wait for them to come into season, then I gorge like a brown bear eating salmon before hibernation.”

-Brad Leone

St. Luke’s United Methodist’s 31st Annual Strawberry Festival, Craft Show and Book Sale at St. Luke’s Church, 304 Talbot Street, St. Michaels, Saturday, June 4th, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Free admission.