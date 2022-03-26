For All Seasons: David’s Story

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Six years ago, David was barely hanging on. He explains, “It was bad, and I needed help. I reached out for help, and I got it.” Susan, his therapist, shares her story of the incredible journey that she witnessed and supported David with along the way. “I see someone who went from trying to survive, to learning how to thrive… To see people become what they have always been able to be is the best gift.”

For All Seasons is hosting its 2nd Annual Give With Your Heart campaign. During the end of March, community members, along with For All Seasons’ clients and team members share their stories of mental health and resilience to underscore the importance of mental health and community connection.

In addition to hearing the personal stories of mental health featured in the campaign’s videos, you can support the agency’s life-saving work at www.GiveWithYourHeart.org. The impact of your gift will be doubled thanks to the generosity of our matching gift sponsors the Wren L. Allen Family Fund and Paul B. and Joanne Prager.