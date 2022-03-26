Chesapeake Lens: Tranquility by Kim Kelly March 26, 2022 by Chesapeake Lens Leave a Comment The City Dock in Annapolis was engulfed by fog on a recent morning, shrouding out all other worldly distractions while enhancing the elegant lines of a lone sailboat. “Tranquility” by Kim Kelly.
