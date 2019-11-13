Former Congressional Leader Jim DeMint to Get WC Award in Easton

Washington College’s Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture will bestow its second annual Os Guinness Award for Service to the Public Good to former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, who served in Congress for 14 years, is the former president of the Heritage Foundation, and is current chair of the Conservative Partnership Institute in Washington, D.C.

The free, public event will happen Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Prager Family Auditorium at 17 S. Washington St., Easton, where DeMint will also present a talk discussing his new book “Conservative: Knowing what to Keep.”

Named in honor of the influential public intellectual Os Guinness, the Institute’s annual Os Guinness Award recognizes men and women of exceptional accomplishment whose commitment to upholding America’s founding values of freedom, family, the strength of civic and religious organizations, and the rule of law has advanced the public good.

DeMint represented South Carolina’s 4th District as a Republican from 1999 to 2005, then was elected to the Senate and served there until 2013, when he stepped down to become president of the Heritage Foundation. He is currently the president of the Conservative Partnership Institute in Washington, D.C.

The Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture at Washington College studies the historic and continuing contributions of religion to political and cultural life, the enduring value of America’s founding principles, and pressing issues of public concern. For more information contact jprudhomme2@washcoll.edu.