RiverArts Moment: Fire on Chestertown’s High Street

People traveling downtown in Chestertown on Saturday were treated to something completely different at High Street’s Memorial Park. RiverArts played host to ceramic artist and educator Brett Thomas and his Mobile Raku studio. Almost a dozen workshop students spent the day firing raku kilns and burning local handmade pottery to the delight of assembled participants and the curious public.

Western raku involves forced interaction with smoke and flames to produce wildly colorful and awe-inspiring ceramic art. Normally a kiln firing is a long, hands-off, and hidden process. Raku firings are fast, hands-on, and in the open. Participants spent the day learning about raku techniques and investigating proper firing procedures to achieve beautiful results. The immediacy and serendipity of raku is something anyone can appreciate.

The RiverArts Clay Studio will host another mobile raku workshop in the spring of 2020. Anyone interested in participating in this event, or any other RiverArts programming, should visit ChestertownRiverArts.org for more information. Consider becoming a RiverArts member to receive benefits and instant news about future workshops.

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.