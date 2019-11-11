The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Arts / Backlash: WC Cancels Performance of The Foreigner

Backlash: WC Cancels Performance of The Foreigner

by 8 Comments

Share

Last week’s decision by Washington College Provost Patrice DiQuinzio to cancel a student directed performance of The Foreigner, a widely performed comedy by acclaimed playwright Larry Shue, has set social media ablaze with outcries of censorship from alumni, former faculty and members of the arts community.

“Quashing a play, a book, a parade, a speech is indeed censorship,” said Skip Middleton, a 1987 graduate of the drama department at Washington College and a Kent County native. “There’s zero difference between censorship by a school board, a government, or a student body.”

In a letter to faculty and staff last week, DiQuinzio and Student Affairs Vice-President Sarah Feyerherm said the play’s depictions of Ku Klux Klan villains “In white hoods and robes” were “deeply upsetting to some.”

The administration had the final say and overruled the drama department.

Update: In a brief call after this story ran, WC President Kurt Landgraf and Communications Director Wendy Clarke denied that the decision was unilateral on the part of the administration. Clark said the drama department also agreed that the performance should be canceled.

The performance was a senior project for the student director, who was not included in the discussion to cancel the performance.

On Tuesday, the student director and the acting department chair sent out emails to Student Affairs and Public Safety to inform the student body about the play’s “sensitive content.” The play was also advertised on the college website with a content warning, “This play features portrayals of xenophobia and prejudice.”

Middleton said the best way to handle the depictions of prejudice could have been a focus session after the performance.

Instead, the cast and crew learned at Thursday’s dress rehearsal that the public performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday would be canceled. The dress rehearsal went on but it was closed to members of the public.

DiQuinzio and Feyerherm wrote that the cancellation did not “diminish the months of hard work, collaboration, emotion, and thoughtfulness that students invested in the production—nor does it lessen all that they have learned through those efforts.”

This did not deter Middleton in his rebuke of the decision. He rattled off 20 names of alumni “making their living in a non-censored world, in the Arts, who hold the WC Community and Admin to a higher standard than this… While I don’t speak for all of them, they are most likely not impressed…”

Middleton said the decision so close to Veterans Day diminishes those whose service “is built primarily on defending the First Amendment.”

He said the play had been on the schedule for quite a while and the decision sends a bad message across the institution, the arts community and among prospective students.

“How do you tell a current student, or a prospective student, or alum, community members and the like that a play has been canceled due to the sensitivity of the message?” he said. “How do you tell the cast and their parents, that the play cannot go on? How do you spin this regionally when you’re trying to gain headcount in the student body to shore up a suffering institution?

Attempts to reach Washington College Provost Patrice DiQuinzio went unanswered by the time this story ran.

Performances of The Foreigner on college campuses are not unusual.

University of Southern Maine
Indiana University
Virginia Tech
State College of Florida
Eastern Illinois Community College
McHenry County College

Feature image by Morgan Lewis, Flickr

|

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. I am shocked at the decision of the college administration to cancel a public performance of “The Foreigner.” It seems to me that the student director had taken the necessary steps to warn the public that the play might offend some. Our nation’s president certainly doesn’t censor his racist and xenophobia comments, and they don’t have any redeeming social value, while the play does. Art should not be censored, and I hope the college administration will come to their senses and see that the play goes on.

    Reply

  2. Censorship at it’s greatest! An epic play as contemporary today as the day it was written. What is the purpose of a liberal arts education? What’s next? Burning copies of the script in Martha Washington Square? My condolences to all the students and staff who have worked all semester on the production. If subject matter is so objective the one might chose to not attend.

    Reply

  3. Wow. This is very disturbing. Conservative commentators ridicule higher education for creating cocoons that protect “snowflakes” from disagreeable topics. The provost cancels the play because it contains “sensitive content” and “features xenophobia and prejudice”. Apparently the provost has been shielded from the comments and activities of Trump, Miller and other members of the administration. What better time to discuss a play (satire) that addresses these very issues that currently challenge our Society.
    BTW, the Provost’s comment that the cancellation doesn’t “diminish the months of hard work,…” strikes me as a gratuitous insult.

    Reply

  4. How depressing, disheartening, and demeaning for this decision to have been taken.
    I was not aware of the play and did some research and viewed the “offensive scene” online.
    Do we really need to be protected from seeing Klansmen in a farce where they are made fun of?
    It might be worthwhile to read the Wikipedia treatment of the play https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Foreigner_(play)

    Reply

  6. I am disgusted, disappointed, and ashamed of Washington College. How can they call themselves a liberal arts school? Censoring theater, what next? Is the school going to stop students from reading Huck Finn because of the racial undertones? I am an Alum of Washington College and was very involved with the Drama Dept when I was there. Nothing like this have ever happened before. I feel for all the students that worked so hard to put the show up. To the senior that spent months and months dissecting, researching, designing, casting, and directing their thesis, know there are people behind you, you were terribly wronged, and most definitely should have been present to defend your show. Shame on you, Washington College.

    Reply

  7. This sounds like a golden opportunity for the Garfield Center/Prince Theater to use an available weekend to stage this using the student director, crew and cast. I’m not in Chestertown much anymore, but I’d like to come down and see this now.

    Reply

  8. Of all days, on Veteran’s day, Chestertown’s veterans got to read about Washington College’s decision to cancel a play because some students might find it hurtful. This decision of administration sanctioned political correctness amounts to nothing less than suppression of the freedom of speech.

    The war I fought in had its proponents and detractors, but for most of us veterans we were fighting for each other and for democratic principles. High on the list of democratic principles is the First Amendment.
    What lessons are we teaching the students when a decision like this is made? College is not supposed to be a “safe space.” College should be the market place for ideas and not a nursery school.”
    At a time of such division in our country, government officials continue to be tempted to silence people for their views. It’s the First Amendment which often empowers the powerless and it’s the First Amendment which protects us and helps check official abuse. The college should be explaining why the need for its protection are as urgent as ever.

    We know freedom isn’t free. Currently less than one percent of the population join the military. How can a society ask people to defend this country with their lives if necessary if college students can’t sit through a play or a class because it will hurt their feelings?

    The namesake of this college was an American veteran who symbolizes the very freedoms the college now ignores.

    Where is the leadership?

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.