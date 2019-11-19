The Chestertown Spy

Landgraf Acknowledges Mishandling of “Foreigner” Cancellation, Student Safety Came First

Washington College’s decision to cancel public performances of The Foreigner two weekends ago has upset the college’s Board of Visitors and Governors, and President Kurt Landgraf has acknowledged that the cancellation was mishandled. 

Landgraf told the Spy yesterday that the last-minute decision to cancel the performance was made without his knowledge when he was out of town. But he said he supported the decision in the interest of the well-being of the students.

“This was not about the play,” he said. “It was about protecting the students.”

He also said the decision to cancel was made by Laura Ekleman, currently the acting chair of the theatre department, with support from the administration. This is in contrast to the Spy’s earlier reporting when several sources told the Spy that Washington College Provost Patrice DiQuinzio made the final decision to cancel the play — over the objections of the theatre department.

And while some believe the college will try to put on a performance in the spring, Landgraf said there was no guarantee of one. He said his focus would be on a discussion to better communicate and present sensitive content in the future — to avoid the same morass that occurred with The Foreigner. 

Landgraf said he supported the decision because it was clear students needed to be protected after a racial incident was reported on campus. Landgraf said a white pickup truck was seen on campus with the occupants shouting racial epithets. He said the Chestertown Police Department was investigating the truck captured on video.

But in a call to CPD Tuesday, the Spy learned that there is no formal investigation into any incidents. CPD Acting Chief John Dolgos said it was brought to his attention but there was no formal request by the college for an investigation. He said he would start an investigation if requested.

In requesting clarification from the college, Communications Director Wendy Clark told the Spy, “Public Safety contacted CPD to let them know the nature of the incident, the type of vehicle involved, and whether they had had any similar reports anywhere else. He said that as part of that conversation, acting Chief John Dolgos told him that although the behavior was bad, it was not illegal, and so the CPD would have no crime to investigate.”

In a followup call to CPD, Chief Dolgos said he spoke with WC’s Director of Public Safety Brandon McFayden, and they both agreed that the behavior did not rise to the level of a crime.

In search of a remedy for the morale of the cast and crew, some alumni are banding together to take the cast to dinner and organize a performance of the show to run at Kent County High School, the alumni would pay the school $1,000 for use of the facility for up to three days.

Letters to Editor

  1. Speaking for the alumni reaching out to the cast & crew, we are reaching out to KCHS in an attempt to find a local, alternate venue. We are putting together a dinner for the cast & crew to have time together off campus to relax and discuss, at their leisure, just as an appreciation for what they attempted to do with not only their production but their proposed round table discussion with any interested parties, post production, as they work on educating themselves on all sides of the issue, with any interested parties. I believe you published this letter in your original article

    This was an extremely difficult decision, and we made it only after much deliberation and soul-searching This decision was made in the spirit of that evolving and ongoing effort, and we hope you will see and understand it within that larger context.
    Patrice DiQuinzio, Provost and Dean of the College
    Sarah Feyerherm, Vice-President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

    Secondly, the cast & crew had zero involvement in the decision to censor the performance via cancellation.

    Finally, now the decision seems to say the drama department via one professor, and then maybe a different professor, were the main culprits behind the censorship, in an effort to assuage other students’ feelings, and with an overall concern for their safety on campus. This stems from a very concerning and disturbing event between students and someone driving a vehicle down the road yelling epithets earlier in the week. While the administration felt no need to launch a formal investigation of this event with the local police, no investigation of a video as noted by the college’s president, the school says it ignored our Constitutional First Amendment for the greater good of the student body. It is my opinion there is no better place to address reckless use of morally reprehensible behavior and short sightedness than a college campus, chock full of professors and community members well versed on history, experienced in acts of peaceful protest, psychology, social behaviors, and written and oral expression. A play that addresses this very issue, was about to go on stage. A play that could not only entertain, but possibly point out the very same xenophobic actions seen on the CNN and other outlets every day.

    The administration, all named at the bottom of the 2 letters penned, are those that censored the performance via its cancellation, and endorsed its cancelling. The students affected by the racial incident did not have the privilege afforded them by the school pursuing information from police by at least a civil action related to a hate crime. The students attempting to perform are exposed as some pariah and have been living fearfully on campus, being labeled racists by their peers who were never educated by the actual message in the play, nor by the throngs of adults that we entrust to educate and enlighten the kids.

    I’ve been accused of looking to harm the school with my words related to this event, and events precursing it. I look instead to restore Washington College to its charter, with administration capable of taking it there. More importantly, and to a higher standard, I hold the Board of Visitors & Governors, the team we’ve entrusted to watch the watchers, to hold themselves accountable in the school adhering to its charter. There is a public call tomorrow to hear the school’s “official stance” on these 2 events. I believe the Spy has provided exactly this forum already, there should be nothing “new” that changes what the administration has already placed in writing.

    I look forward to the winds of change to clean out the stalls of complacency. I look forward to the faculty to work with this next generation of leaders, and show them how to wrap their gifts and skills around life’s difficult issues, society’s gulfs of ignorance, and prepare them for the world’s next 40 years. Additionally, I applaud the Spy’s non-biased, and careful, handling of the news around this issue. As the only media thus far airing the story, they have done so fairly.

