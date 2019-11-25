CPD Investigating Racial Incident on WC Campus

The Chestertown Police Department is investigating an incident that took place Friday evening on the Washington College campus where racial slurs were allegedly shouted at two women of color from a moving vehicle.

Five individuals have been identified in the incident and have been issued “no trespassing” orders by CPD — at the request of the college. Two of the suspects are believed to be over 18 and the other three are juveniles, CPD Chief John Dolgos said.

Initial reports from CPD have identified a white pickup truck and a dark colored SUV in the incident. The white pickup is the same vehicle identified in a similar incident on Nov. 11., CPD said.

WC Communications Director Wendy Clarke also believes it was the same pickup truck, based on video obtained from Washington College Public Safety in both incidents.

“We believe this is the same white pickup truck that students reported on campus on Nov. 11, yelling racist slurs at a student of color who was crossing Washington Avenue at the crosswalk across from Reid Hall.”

CPD Cpl. Bert Piasecki investigated Friday’s incident and was able to identify the owner of the pickup truck and confront him.

No arrests have been made, but CPD has referred their report to the Kent County State’s Attorney Office to determine if any criminal violations occurred.

There is no indication that the incidents on Nov. 11 and Nov. 22 were related to the college’s decision to cancel performances of The Foreigner back on Nov. 7. The play challenges prejudice and xenophobia and climaxes when the protagonists are triumphant in eradicating the KKK from a small community.