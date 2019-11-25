The Chestertown Spy

New Fitness Centers at Washington Plaza Offers Something for Everyone

Whether you’re young and training for a triathlon, trying to lose some midlife pounds, or recovering from an injury, Madden Personal Training and Sports Performance has something for everyone. Owner Sean Madden  says his clients range from 11 to over 80 and they’ve all benefited significantly from strength training,

He said he wanted to offer a wide variety of training options and programs that were affordable and flexible to a wide variety clients. The new facility, next to the former Town Stationers, offers individual training and group fitness classes up until 7pm in the evening with certified fitness trainers.

For those who simply need access to the facility’s wide range of aerobic and strength equipment, electronic keyless access is available from 4 am to 11pm, seven days a week, at a cost of $50/month.

The facility also offers Tai chi.

 

 

