Tom Martin’s The Bookplate to be honored with Comptroller’s Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot will travel to Chestertown to honor Tom Martin’s The Bookplate at a presentation on Thursday, October 3 at 3:30 p.m.  The Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence is presented in all 24 jurisdictions throughout Maryland to recognize small and family-owned businesses that celebrate the guiding values of independence, innovation and investment, while becoming part of the community fabric.

The Bookplate, the only independent bookstore in downtown Chestertown, was opened by Martin in 2004. He carries a large inventory of books across many genres and hosts numerous book talks and signings with well-known authors. Martin also co-founded the Kent County Poetry Festival, held every April since 2008.

