WC-ALL to Host Washington College CES’s Kate Livie at October Learn at Lunch

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Washington College Academy of Lifelong learning hosts Professor Kate Livie, for a Learn at Lunch presentation entitled: “Growing Up Chesapeake: a Native Eastern Shore Writer Reflects on the Bay’s Seasonal History, Culture, and Traditions.”

Kate Livie is a professional Chesapeake educator, writer, and historian. She has written extensively about regional travel, history, and foodways for publications from Wooden Boat to Baltimore Magazine to Edible Delmarva. Her 2015 book, Chesapeake Oysters: The Bay’s Foundation and Future, won the Maryland Historical Society’s Marion Brewington prize for Maritime History.

Kate is the former director of education and associate curator at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. She lives in her hometown of Chestertown with her husband and counts herself lucky to live, work and play in the most wonderful place in the world—the Chesapeake Bay.

Kate Livie currently serves as adjunct faculty at Washington College, where she teaches courses about the Bay’s environment, economy, and culture for the Center for Environment and Society. An Eastern Shore native, Livie is passionate about the Chesapeake Bay’s people and places. Her informative presentation will use her experiences and images from growing up on the Eastern Shore, close to the environment, as a way of exploring the history surrounding the region’s rich seasonal traditions and culture.

The buffet lunch will begin at noon in Hynson Lounge, located in Hodson Hall on the campus of Washington College. For event parking, a shuttle service will run from the north student parking lot, which can be accessed from Rte 291 (Speer Road). The last shuttle leaves the lot at 11:55 am.

To attend Ms. Livie’s Oct. 23rd talk, reservations and payment are required by Thursday, October 17; there will be no refunds after this date. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for others. Make checks payable to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave, Chestertown, MD 21620, with name, phone number, and email for those attending. No phone or electronic reservations can be accepted.

For more information, contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.