Remembering Ann Hickman

Anna Marie Cannon Hickman, “Ann,” 78, of Chestertown, formerly of Still Pond, died October 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Hickman was born on May 10, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Anna Catherine Welch Cannon. Ann was raised on a farm outside of Sudlersville and was a 1960 graduate of Sudlersville High School. After her marriage in 1960 to Daniel Hickman, they moved to Still Pond where she raised her family. She had worked for LaMotte Chemical for several years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Daniel ‘Nerdy’ Hickman in 2001.

Mrs. Hickman is survived by her children, Daniel W. Hickman of Worton, MD and Sharon Price (Joey) of Chestertown; her siblings, Frances Cirillo of Merritt Island, FL, Arthur Cannon of Sudlersville and Mary Shaw of Bradenton, FL; 4 grandchildren, Michael J. Price, Nicholas B. Price, Catherine E. Hickman and Chad A. Hickman and a great-grandson, Lane A. Hickman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 12 noon in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where friends may call from 11 to 12. Burial will follow in Still Pond Cemetery.