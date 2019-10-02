HP Festival Returns this Weekend; Street Closures Announced

This weekend the wizards return to Chestertown as the sixth annual HP Fest Wizarding weekend fills the 200 block of High Street, Memorial Plaza and various storefronts throughout downtown with activities, costumes, competitions, and special food and drink.

The schedule for the two-day event includes a Kick Off Street Party on Friday, October 4, 7 to 10 p.m. on High Street in front of the Garfield Center. The Wizarding Festival will be held Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., throughout Downtown, with the center of action in the 200 block of High Street and Memorial Plaza.

Street closures

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: 200 block of High Street, from Queen to Court Street CLOSED at NOON for tent and stage set up and will remain closed through 8:00 pm. Saturday.

SATURDAY ONLY: 200 block of High Street, between Queen and Cross, Memorial Plaza, and Court Street (Lawyers Row) will be closed between 6 a.m and 8 p.m.