Diane Daniels and the Ghosts of Chestertown and Kent County

by

Diane Daniels

Strange encounters and ghostly presences haunt the historic streets of Chestertown and the back country roads of Kent County. The centuries-old Kent County Courthouse may be home to the ghost of Esther Anderson, who was sentenced to burn at the stake in 1746. Strange lights float above Caulk’s Field, where fallen British marines were buried during the War of 1812. The scent of lavender accompanies the ghost of Aunt Polly at the Geddes-Piper House, while the spectral Tall Man waits for passersby on a lonely country bridge.

Author Diane Saylor Daniels explores the historic events behind the ghost lore of Chestertown and Kent County this Friday, October 4, at the Kent County Historical Society’s Bordley History Center. Diane served for seven years as executive director of the Kent County Historical Society. Prior to working at the society, she had been the director of the public library in her hometown, having returned to rural life following twenty years of working in nonprofit and university administration in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

Originally from the mountains of rural Somerset County, Pennsylvania, along the border of Garrett County, Maryland, she understands what it is like to truly be “from” a place and enjoyed having an “in” to the centuries of stories woven into the fabric of life in Kent County.

Bordley History Center is located at 301 High Street. A wine and cheese reception is included. This is a free event, but seating is limited to 50. Please arrive early. Doors open around 4:45 and the program starts at 5 p.m.

