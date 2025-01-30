Design with Jenn Martella: The Mary Thomas House, c. 1860

The nucleus of St. Michaels’ town plan began in the 18th century with the individual land speculator, James Braddock, who was an agent employed by the firm Gildart and Gaywith of Liverpool. Braddock soon ventured out on his own to acquire property that grew to thirty six lots grouped around a central square, now known as St. Mary’s Square. Its boundaries were Market (now Talbot)St., Mulberry, Chestnut and Water St. Today’s feature is located on one of these original streets and the lot was purchased in 1845 by Mary Thomas. She built a “single story frame dwelling with back buildings in good repair”, according to the book, Historic St. Michaels, An Architectural History by Elizabeth Hughes. Ms. Hughes surmised that the current house may have incorporated part of that original single story structure.

This classic 19th-century two-story, three-bay house is one room wide and three rooms deep at the main floor. The third room is a one-story previous addition at the rear of the house. The cream-colored siding and deep green shutters are a classic color palette and the white fence along the border between the Town sidewalk and the front yard is part of fencing that fully encloses the property.

A brick –sidewalk and steps lead up to a brick stoop at the front door below a pitched roof supported by brackets. The long 6/6 windows at the front and the side corner of the house offer a panoramic view of the streetscape from the first and second floor rooms.

The warm weather months can bring amusing interactions between tourists and residents of this street that is a pedestrian link to the waterside restaurants. A friend of mine who is a resident but whose lot is not fenced looked out her window one summer day to see a man sitting on her front porch talking on his cell phone. When she came outside, he was startled to see she was not in period dress. He told her he thought St. Michaels was like Williamsburg, where tourists could visit homes!

The one-story addition has a center French door between full sidelights for access to the deck with steps to the deep rear yard. The umbrella that shades the dining area is a welcome reminder that in a few months it will be spring when we can once again enjoy our outdoor spaces. The strings of light add a festive look in any season’s twilight.

The deep lot extends to the edge of the parking lot at Muskrat Park. The shed for lawn and garden maintenance blends into the tall wooden fence at the property’s rear and side lines. Next to the shed are two off-street parking spaces with access from Church Street; a coveted bonus on this street where not all houses have driveways. The snow covering the ground that contrasts with the fencing and trees accentuates how wide and deep the rear yard is and the privacy it offers. The elevated deck’s table and chairs under the shade of the umbrella or the picnic table farther in the yard offer al-fresco dining options.

The location of the entry door at the house’s side wall creates a spacious dining area at the front of the open plan living-dining area. The large Oriental rug defines the dining area’s wood table and chairs and I admired how the chairs’ upholstered seats pick up the colors of the rug. I also admired the Asian touches of the armoire’s textured door and the base of the lamp at the side table. The large clear glass globe light fixture above the dining table reminded me of an upside down oversized brandy glass and its transparency discretely disappears into the room’s volume.

The open plan living-dining area has abundant sunlight from the two front windows and single windows at each side wall of the house. I loved the exposed massive wood beam that may have been the front wall of the original one-story house. Here it cleverly delineates the dining area from the living area. The living area’s large colorful Oriental rug, mix of antiques and comfortable upholstered pieces grouped around the wood stove insert in the brick chimney created a welcoming space. I admired the window treatments’ combination of plantation shutters over the lower half of the double-hung windows that provide seated privacy and the fabric valances at the underside of the ceiling.

The focal point of the living area is the chimney with a wood stove insert and a 19th-century wood mantel. The wood pieces add warmth and the large painting adds perspective to the wall. I could well imagine spending a quiet evening relaxing by the fire in this charming space.

The stairs to the second floor are on axis with the front door so the living-dining area has minimal circulation space for flexible furniture arrangements. The circular coffee table makes it easy to move though the room. I imagine the Owners’ dog Tater is especially fond of napping on the long sofa in this lovely room!

The wall opening at the end of the living area leads to a large kitchen with its R/F wall next to the stairs. I love the quirky details that have been preserved in historic houses-here the powder room is tucked under the stairs so the door and trim have chamfered corners. The kitchen has a mix of closed cabinets and open shelves for ample storage with accents of the dark quartz countertops and the stainless steel appliances. The Craftsman style cabinet fronts with their minimal grain compliment the beautiful pine flooring’s knots and color variation.

The current Owners added the stainless steel appliances and the colorful touches of the backsplash above the gourmet stove and the rug. Former Owners added the addition and fully removed the wall between the kitchen and the adjacent family room to create an open plan area.

The open plan kitchen-family room has a wide double window above the sofa that creates an inviting space to lean back against the colorful accent pillows and relax at the end of the day. Like the living room’s round coffee table, this round coffee table over the oval rag rug makes circulation easy to and from the adjacent rear deck. The kitchen counter overhang creates space for a breakfast bar.

This vista of the family room showcases its bead board ceiling’s geometry created by the low-sloped hipped roof. The double unit window and the triple unit’s French door between full glass sidelights gives a sunroom feel to this delightful space. From the sofa, one can enjoy the expansive view of the rear yard.

Opposite the sofa is ample wall space for a large screen TV. Next to the TV wall is a door leading to the laundry/mud room with an exterior door leading to the side yard.

The stairs to the second floor end at a single loaded hall and the windows at each end of the hall provide daylight. The interior walls become a gallery and I especially admired the artwork at the top of the stairs that depicted a boat and its reflection in the water. The vertical boards create a wainscot may have been part of the original house.

The spacious primary bedroom spans the full width of the house and the front wall’s trio of windows and the side walls’ single windows flood the space with light. The pale neutral colors and the wood furnishings create a serene space.

The current Owners transformed the hall bath beautifully. The heated flooring in a tile pattern I have specified for many of my architectural clients is a perfect vintage look for this historic house. The accents of the slate blue door and window trim complement the neutral cabinetry and the glass shower door both expands the space and also highlights the shower’s other tiled walls. Next to the lavatory cabinet are recessed open shelves for towels and other storage.

It is unusual to find a large walk-in closet with one, much less two, windows for daylight in an historic house and this “bonus” room is organized with California Closet accessories so every item has its place.

The guest bedroom’s window overlooks the side yard and its soft blue and gray color scheme is very soothing. I especially liked the framed mirrors over each nightstand that become interior “windows”. The closet’s penetration into the room creates a natural alcove so I would be tempted to add a cushioned seat below the window with either a drawer for storage or a shelf for a child’s favorite bedtime story books.

Another flight of stairs leads to the partial third floor’s two bonus rooms tucked under the ridge of the roof with windows at each side wall. One room is furnished as an office and another is this guest bedroom.

This charming historic house that dates from the beginning of St. Michaels urban plan has both a very deep lot and off street parking, quite unusual for the original part of the Historic District. The fully fenced property has a central location offering close proximity to shops, restaurants, museums, the Rails to Trails, boat ramps and the summer concert series in Muskrat Park.

This house has been meticulously maintained and enhanced by the current Owners’ renovation and tasteful interiors. The house has undergone many upgrades without compromising the details of its historic character and the new antique heart-pine floors in the TV room complement the beautiful wood floors throughout the house. To me, this is a great example of a “Goldilocks” house-not too big and not too small, with stylish upgrades that make it move-in ready. This historic gem is a very appealing starter home, retirement home, or weekend getaway-showings begin this Saturday!

For more information about this property, contact Tom Crouch with Benson and Mangold Real Estate at 410-745-0415 (o), 410-310-8916 (c) or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.thomascrouch.bensonandmangold.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 410-310-6838, [email protected]

Window treatments by Higgins and Spencer, 902 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels, 410-745-5192

“Historic St. Michaels, An Architectural History” by Elizabeth Hughes, published by Historic St. Michaels-Bay Hundred, 1996

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.