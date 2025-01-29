Dawn Gordon named Medical Staff Office Director for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health 

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, recently welcomed Dawn Gordon as Medical Staff Director. In this role, Gordon will provide leadership, management and operational oversight of the Medical Staff Office.

Gordon joins UM SRH from Centra Health, Inc., in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she served from 2014 to 2024 as Director of Integrated Professional Staff Services and ultimately as Corporate Director. In that capacity, she oversaw medical staff and credentialing activities for approximately 1,200 providers at three Centra facilities, the Centra Medical Group and its long-term care hospital. From 2007 to 2014, she served as Director of the Centralized Verification Office and Medical Staff Office of Carilion Clinic’s Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Her professional experience also includes four years as an adjunct faculty member in Liberty University’s nursing program and five years a registered nurse at Virginia Baptist Hospital.

Gordon’s educational credentials include a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa. She is certified in Professional Medical Services Management, Provider Credentialing and Leadership from the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS). She has served as President of the Virginia Association of Medical Staff Services and Director at Large representing several states for the NAMSS.

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.