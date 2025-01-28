Resilience By Jamie Kirkpatrick

So maybe your team didn’t win the big game on Sunday. Or perhaps your preferred candidate didn’t win the last election. Whatever might have happened, we know one thing: life goes on, and if you—we—are to survive disappointment and loss, then we must somehow embrace a modicum of resilience. Defeat is one thing; capitulation is an entirely.different beast.

About this time of year, winter begins to wear on me. I’m fed up with boots and multiple layers of clothing, with my stuffed-up nose and my cracked lips, with the heaviness that comes from inactivity and hibernation. Our front porch—the ship that sails us through the other three seasons of the year—now has all the chilly charm of a mausoleum at midnight. About this time of year, I need another tall glass of resilience.

Resilience is the ability to adapt to, or recover from, a difficult situation. It’s not an innate human quality, but it can be developed through conscientious practice. The only trouble with that is who wants to continually practice recovery from difficulty? Wouldn’t it just be easier for everyone if we all practiced some quality derived from success—graciousness, for example—rather than something flowing from failure?

Resilience has its own timetable, one that is rooted in the future. “I’ll do better tomorrow.” “We’ll get’’em next year.” “Just wait til 2028!” Right now, for whatever reason, we may be mired in darkness, but even Little Orphan Annie knew that the sun will come out tomorrow, and that tomorrow is only a day away. But then, consider this, Annie: even though the sun will eventually come out tomorrow, or the next day, or even the day after that, it never happens overnight. Resilience takes time.

There’s a famous Scottish legend about Robert the Bruce and a wee spider. The story goes that once, while hiding in a remote cave after a spate of repeated defeats in battle against the English, the Bruce watched a spider persistently try to spin its web, falling multiple times but always climbing back to try again. Inspired by the tiny insect’s perseverance and resilience, the Bruce decided to renew his fight for Scotland, eventually leading his army to victory at Bannockburn. That’s what I’m talking about: resilience in a nutshell, or, in this particular case, a spider’s gossamer web.

If adversity builds character, then resilience reveals it. I’d like to think that despite all the times I’ve stumbled, I’ve managed to get up and keep going. Bumps and bruises, scabs and scars are my personal badges of resilience.

A week ago, many of us entered our own cave. Maybe our candidate lost the election and another candidate won; maybe our home team lost; or maybe a dear friend died suddenly, the victim of a senseless, random accident. Whatever the reason or cause, what happened, happened, and we’re left with a simple choice: passive acceptance or active resilience. Despite what you may think, that’s not always an easy choice. Resilience requires resolve, and all too often, resolve is miles down the road. Grief comes first. But then, if we’re lucky—lucky and tough—in grief’s wake, maybe we can find resilience.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives in Chestertown. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. His most recent novel, “The Tales of Bismuth; Dispatches from Palestine, 1945-1948” explores the origins of the Arab-Israeli conflict. It is available on Amazon and in local bookstores.