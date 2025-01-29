Art, activism, and history events open to public at Washington College this February

Washington College bustles with activity this February, offering a diverse calendar of events for the community. Whether you’re interested in art, history, literature, music, or the natural world, there’s something for everyone.

Celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Day of Reflection and Action

The Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration, originally scheduled for January 20, has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 1, out of respect for the memorial service of the late Reverend Mae Etta Moore. This year’s theme, “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence365,” will explore how we can continue Dr. King’s legacy of social justice and nonviolent action in our own lives and communities. The day will begin with breakfast at Hodson Dining Hall at 8:30 a.m. (tickets required). Following breakfast, a free program will be held at 10 a.m. in the Decker Theater at the Gibson Center for the Arts. The event is organized by the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience in collaboration with Minary’s Dream Alliance. More information and breakfast tickets available here.

Emily Markley on Violin

The Music Department is proud to present violinist Emily Markley performing her Senior SCE recital on Sunday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Hotchkiss Recital Hall at the Gibson Arts Center. The recital is open to the public. Her program includes works by Vivaldi, Schubert, Gounod, and Telemann (with guest violinist Madeleine York). Dr. Woobin Park will accompany on piano. More info here.

Drafting Dissent: The Use of Drawings in Cuba’s Recent Activist Scene

The Kohl Gallery’s newest exhibition, “Drafting Dissent: The Use of Drawings in Cuba’s Recent Activist Scene,” will open on February 6 and run through March 8. This exhibition, curated by scholar Maria de Lourdes Mariño Fernandez, delves into the powerful role of art in the ongoing struggle for freedom in Cuba and spotlights the work of three prominent artists: Camila R. Lobón, Raychel Carrión, and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara. These artists, many of whom are members of the activist group 27N, utilize drawing as a potent form of protest against the Cuban government. Their works offer a poignant glimpse into the realities of political persecution, isolation, and the unwavering spirit of resistance within the country. A curatorial tour will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 4 p.m., followed by an opening reception at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Check the Kohl Gallery’s website for gallery hours and additional exhibit information.

Concert Series: Heloísa Fernandes

The Music Department is proud to present a concert by Heloísa Fernandes, a Brazilian composer and performer known for her unique blend of classical, jazz, and Brazilian influences. The music of Heloísa Fernandes is the sound of a woman free to study literature, poetry, nature, classical music, jazz, Brazilian music, free to let them shape her identity and flow into her compositions. The concert will take place in Decker Auditorium at the Gibson Center for the Arts on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 – $20.00 and are available for purchase online in the event listing.

Frederick Douglass Day of Acknowledgment

Celebrate the legacy of Frederick Douglass and the contributions of African Americans to the Eastern Shore at this event co-organized by Washington College and Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. An exciting celebration of the heritage and culture of the African American community, the free event will include a panel discussion moderated by Chesapeake Heartland Project Director Darius Johnson. The day of acknowledgement takes place on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. in the Decker Auditorium in the Gibson Center for the Arts. More info here.

Empowering Girls’ Education in Ghana

The public is invited to join a conversation on Turning Passion to Action with Elizabeth Patterson, founder and executive director of the Girls Education Initiative of Ghana and a leading authority on girls’ education. This event, co-hosted by the Washington Scholars Program, William James Forum, and the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, is free and open to the public, and will take place on Tuesday, February 11 at 5 p.m. in the Litrenta Lecture Hall in the Toll Science Building. Patterson will discuss her personal journey as a non-profit leader and offer advice for students and professionals seeking to make social impact. More info here.

Art+Community+History – Creating a Landmark Together

The Washington College Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience is inviting the community to a special visioning session at Sumner Hall (206 S. Queen Street in Chestertown) on Thursday, February 20, at 6 p.m., to explore the intersection of art, community, and history. Facilitated by Doncella Wilson, founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance, this first session will delve into community aspirations for a future landmark that celebrates Chestertown’s rich and diverse past. This event is co-sponsored by Maryland Humanities, Charles Sumner Post #25, Grand Army of the Republic, and the Starr Center, with support from the Maryland State Arts Council, the Town of Chestertown, and Washington College. All community members are encouraged to participate in this exciting opportunity to shape the future of Chestertown. Follow the Starr Center’s events page for more info.

2025 Spring Bird Walk Series Kicks Off

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) invites amateur birders to join Dan Small, Associate Director of Natural Land Stewardship at the Center for Environment & Society, and the Washington College Birding Club on Friday, February 21 at 8 a.m. to explore the diverse habitats of Tuckahoe State Park, located on the border of Queen Anne’s and Caroline Counties. The walk is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Participants will search through and learn to identify the numerous sparrow species overwintering in the recently restored meadow and wetland area. The bird walks will continue through May.

Art+Community+History – Reimagining How and Why We Relate

The Washington College Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience is hosting Dr. Erika Doss—Professor of Art History & Edith O’Donnell Distinguished Chair in the Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History, University of Texas at Dallas for a free community dialogue exploring collective memory and controversy forged through public monuments, public memorials and public art in American culture. This event closes a series of three expert presentations furthering the “Art+Community+History—Creating a Landmark Together” public engagement process underway to celebrate and honor African American history and culture in the Chesapeake tidewater region with an artwork of national significance along the Chestertown waterfront. The discussion will take place in the River Room of the Hodson Boathouse on Monday, February 24 at 6 p.m. More info here.

Community Celebrates African American Literature at Sumner Hall

Join the Kent County community on Monday, February 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Sumner Hall (206 S. Queen Street in Chestertown) for a special celebration of African American authors. The National African American Read-In, established in 1990, is the nation’s oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. This interactive event will feature readings by community members, showcasing the work of acclaimed African American authors. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the readings. Those interested in participating as readers are encouraged to share a piece of writing by an African American author that holds personal meaning for them. Visual literacy will also be celebrated, with opportunities to share interpretations of artwork created by African American artists. The event is co-sponsored by Sumner Hall, Washington College’s Department of Education, Black Studies Program, the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project, and Kent County Public Library.

Social Enterprise Forum – How to Become a Successful B Corp

The Department of Business Management and the forthcoming Warehime School for of Global Business, Economics, and Social Impact is hosting a special online forum to help local businesses understand how to become a successful B Corp. The event will feature conversations with founders and executives who have successfully navigated the B Corp certification process and offer valuable insights into the benefits of B Corp certification and learn practical steps to incorporate social and environmental responsibility into their business models. The virtual forum will take place on Monday, February 24 at 7 p.m. (EST). Co-sponsored by B Local Mid-Atlantic, this event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Reading & Workshop with Author Christopher Tilghman

The Washington College Rose O’Neill Literary House will host acclaimed author Christopher Tilghman for a reading and generative workshop. Though Tilghman was born and raised in Boston, his life has revolved around his family’s farm on the Eastern Shore. Three previous novels, Mason’s Retreat, The Right-Hand Shore, and Thomas and Beal in the Midi tell the multigenerational story of a farm on the Eastern Shore called Mason’s Retreat. His newest novel, On the Tobacco Coast, concludes the quartet in the present day. Both events are free and open to the public and will also be streamed online, making them accessible to a wider audience. The reading will take place at the Lit House on Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. Those who wish to watch online can do so here. The workshop will take place on Thursday, February 27 at 6 p.m. in the Lit House. The workshop will be streamed online here.

“Demystifying the Industry” with Playwright Phaedra Michelle Scott

Award winning playwright and screenwriter Phaedra Michelle Scott will talk about the journey from page to stage, and from stage to screen in a conversation about writing for commercial audiences on Thursday, February 27 in the Tawes Theatre at Gibson Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. Scott is a 2010 graduate of Washington. Her new play, Stompin’ At The Savoy, will open at the Delaware Theatre Company in April. The event is free, but registration is requested.

