The Death of TikTok by Hugh Panero

On Sunday evening, TikTok, the popular social media platform, was executed in the US. Since 2016, swiping through endless short-form videos on your smartphone customized to your tastes has been a guilty pleasure for 170 million active users in the US.

TikTok’s death may be short-lived. Trump announced on Sunday that he intends to bring the service back to life by executive order once he takes office to allow more time to find a 50 percent US investor.

TikTok uses a sophisticated recommendation engine algorithm that determines what content you like and lulls you into an addictive, viral, mindless stupor. Before you know it, minutes turned into hours.

After using the app for a long time in the bathroom, some users need help exiting due to trouble walking, and others experienced Carpal TikTok syndrome caused by excessive swiping (okay, I made that up). Others constantly bombarded family and friends with their favorite videos, whether they wanted to see them or not.

However, on Sunday, users were greeted with a message: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.” Adding, “we are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.” It is reported that the service is preparing to reinstate service after assurances there will be no repercussions.

TikTok burst onto the scene eight years ago, catching social media behemoths Meta (Facebook, Instagram) and Google by surprise. It became one of the hottest social media companies and created a new group of loyal, young, social media content creators and influencers.

My TikTok scrolling featured short movie clips (“You can’t handle the TRUTH”), videos of dogs, babies, and babies playing with dogs, professional comedy bits, and funny videos created by users. TikTok has a dark side. It contributed to our political chaos by spreading untruths like all the other major social media platforms. However, for the US government, the scariest thing about the platform is that it is owned by a Chinese company ByteDance.

Unfortunately for TikTok, its enormous popularity (2 billion+ active users worldwide), and murky Chinese ownership put a large target on its back. Mark Zuckerberg began stealing elements of TikTok and incorporated them into his Instagram platform to compete. The call to ban TikTok was one of the only issues Democrats and Republicans could agree on. In a bipartisan effort, in 2024, Congress passed legislation to ban TikTok unless a new owner could be found. The vote was 353-65 in the House and 79-18 in the Senate. And the other two branches of the government, the executive and judiciary branches, have supported and reaffirmed the legislation.

Sunday, January 19th was established as TikTok’s execution date, not by lethal injection but for an app just as bad —pulling the plug and shutting down the app. The bill was challenged in court. Even the Supreme Court got involved, quickly dismissing the argument that the legislation and ban infringed on TikTok user’s free speech.

It is acceptable for US citizens to give away all their data for free to greedy tech companies, but a line has now been drawn regarding having a relationship with Chinese spies. Years of being trained to let tech companies know everything about them has led many to shrug off the risk of a foreign tech platform having access to their data. The shutdown is especially painful to thousands of users who created businesses and make a living on the platform. Many also feel that targeting TikTok, regardless of the real risk of Chinese data mining and foreign propaganda influencing tens of millions of US citizens, is actually part of a US tech bro plan to eliminate a social media competitor and create a fire sale for the company.

TikTok fans with a sense of humor, anticipating the January 19 breakup deadline, flooded the site with romantic goodbyes from or to their Chinese Spies, with Whitney Houston singing “I will always love you” in the background and other variations on the breakup theme.

TikTok’s competitors spent millions convincing politicians on both sides of the aisle to ban TikTok. Tech billionaires like Musk and Zuckerberg also made personal appeals to their newest BFF, Trump. Ironically, it was only a few years ago that US tech companies were angrily grilled by Congress for pushing untruths about the 2016 election, among other issues, and threatened with regulations that never happened. TikTok offered the perfect Chinese villain to deflect attention away from them. It also helps that the tech billionaire class is throwing millions at Trump, kissing the ring with front-row seats at the January 20 inauguration. How times have changed?

Trump has dramatically changed his position on TikTok. In 2020, he aggressively called for its ban due to National Security concerns. Now, he wants to facilitate its resurrection. More recently, he suggested the Supreme Court hold off banning TikTok to let him find a US buyer. His attitude change coincided with his effective use of social media and its biggest stars like Joe Rogan (Trump has 14 million TikTok followers) to win the White House. So why kill such a valuable political weapon that the Democrats are so pathetic at using? The Democrats, seeing Trump’s recent maneuvering to be TikTok’s savior, now also support a shutdown postponement. It’s stuff like this that makes you hate politicians.

Lastly, Trump’s billionaire buddies have voiced interest in buying TikTok, and Jeff Yass, a GOP mega-donor, owns a significant share of TikTok’s parent, ByteDance. Another billionaire, Frank McCourt, and Project America, think TikTok is worth $20 billion and want to buy it despite the fact you are not buying the algorithm that is the heart of the service, just the US operations. The Chinese appear unwilling to part with that intellectual property and are not racing to sell. The Chinese may like the idea of the US banning a media platform after years of being criticized for their heavy-handed censorship and control of all media touching their citizens.

Products have been banned in the US for decades for public health reasons but not a social media app for national security concerns. All I wanted was a few videos of dogs being sweet to babies. I guess I will have to get my fix somewhere else.

Hugh Panero, a tech and media entrepreneur, was the founder and former CEO of XM Satellite Radio. He has worked with leading tech venture capital firms and was an adjunct media professor at George Washington University. He writes about Tech and Media and other stuff for the Spy.