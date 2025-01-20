Mid-Shore Profiles: A chat with Andy Hollis on future of Delmarva Community Services

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most notable nonprofit leadership appointments made on the Mid-Shore in 2024 was the Delmarva Community Center’s (DCC) board of directors announcement that Talbot County’s Andy Hollis would be their next president and CEO.

DCC is one of those organizations that might not have the greatest name recognition in the region, even after 50 years of its founding, but most residents, no matter where they live, are instantly aware of their importance when told that the organization provides the Mid-Shore with the vitally important public transportation system in Kent, Caroline, Talbot, and Dorchester County.

And in Cambridge and Dorchester County, the impact of the DCC is even more significant. They offer housing support, senior and adult day care, meal delivery, and regular social activities designed to enhance the quality of life for older adults. DCC also provides comprehensive programs to support children with After-school programs, tutoring, and much-needed recreational activities and nutrition programs.

In short, this is a $20 million business with nearly 300 employees, which might be one reason the DCC recruited Andy Hollis as their leader. After decades of running large organizations and being the county manager of Talbot County, Hollis has a unique skill of management and strategy that has consistently made these large organizations work and work well.

Given the scope of the DCC’s mission on the Mid-Shore, we asked Andy to stop by the Spy studio to talk about his new assignment and some of the goals that he and his board hope to have success with over the next five years.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about Delmarva Community Services please go here.