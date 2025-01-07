Health Education classes offered in Chestertown

Several health education classes will be offered this year by the Rural Health Care Transformation initiative at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center (UM SMC) at Chestertown. UM SMC at Chestertown is part of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of University of Maryland Medical System.

“We are continuing our commitment to expand health education opportunities for residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties,” said Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator at the Chestertown hospital. “These classes are designed to help individuals maintain their best health and safety as they go about their daily lives and are offered free of charge, some in-person and others online.”

Three classes will be offered in a series of sessions that begin this month. These include Don’t Worry, Be Healthy, a five-session class beginning January 13 that offers tips for infection prevention, fire and burn prevention, medication safety, diabetes prevention and fall prevention; Caring with Compassion: Essential Lessons for Adult Caregivers, taught in five sessions beginning January 16; and Breathe Again: Smoking Cessation, offered in five sessions beginning January 29.

One-day classes offered at the hospital in the coming months include Heart Smart: Taking Control of your Cardiovascular Health, Tuesday, February 18, 1 to 2 p.m.; Adult Community CPR (non-certification), March 4, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Organize Your Health, presented by the Kent Shore Community Outreach Team, March 19, 5 to 6 p.m.

For class details and registration information, contact Wilson-Hypes by calling 667-343-3151 or emailing [email protected]

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.