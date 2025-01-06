YMCA’s Robbie Gill looks back after 20 years on the Mid-Shore

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the coming months, community leaders from across the Mid-Shore will gather in various festive ways to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO Robbie Gill.

When Robbie arrived in Talbot County in 2005, the YMCA at the Easton Peachbossom site was already a success story. Through the generosity of the W. Alton Jones Foundation and the dedication of visionary board members, the Y’s presence has since then significantly improved the lives of countless families in and around Talbot County. However, that transformative impact was primarily limited to the county, leaving many nearby counties – particularly further north – without access to similar opportunities.

While others had recognized this gap in mission delivery, it was Robbie’s leadership skills and strategic vision that made these much-needed changes. His ability to unite teams and mobilize resources has brought the YMCA to life in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties. Today, with two new campuses in Chestertown and Centreville, representing nearly $50 million in funding, the Y has expanded its reach and delivered life-changing programs and services to even more communities.

The Spy recently invited Robbie to our studio to reflect on these remarkable achievements and to share his thoughts on the future. During our conversation, we asked him to explore the question that never seems fully answered: “What’s next for YMCA?”

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about the YMCA of the Chesapeake please go here.