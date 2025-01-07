Easton Choral Arts invites new singers to join creation

With December holiday concerts in its rear view mirror, the staff and singers of Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS) are ready to begin rehearsals for a spring performance of Creation – a new work by popular American composer Dan Forrest, commemorating the 225th anniversary of Haydn’s oratorio The Creation.

As the Forrest work premiered in February of 2024, only a few choruses have thus far performed it. Easton Choral Arts is excited to bring this new work to the Eastern Shore.

The performance will be accompanied by two professional vocal soloists and a group of professional instrumentalists playing a wide variety of instruments. Of particular interest will be the three percussionists – each rotating between as many as 7 different instruments. In addition to the beautiful music, Creation will be a mesmerizing visual experience as well.

ECAS Artistic Director Alexis Ward has this to say:

“The music of Dan Forrest’s Creation is absolutely stunning—lush harmonies, powerful orchestrations, and moments of both grandeur and intimacy. Each movement feels like a journey, drawing listeners into a sonic world of awe and wonder. Forrest has an extraordinary ability to weave ancient texts with modern musical language, creating something timeless yet fresh. The percussion parts in particular add an incredible layer of texture and expression that is absolutely captivating. It’s a privilege to work with such a remarkable piece, and I can’t wait for our audience to experience its beauty and emotional depth.”

The group’s first two rehearsals of the season, under Director Ward and Assistant Director/Accompanist Amy Morgan, are an open opportunity for new singers to meet the singers, participate in warm-ups, borrow copies of the music and explore several movements from Creation. Singers from Grade 8 through senior citizens are welcome.

ECAS is a warm and welcoming choral community that requires no formal auditions – just an interview with the director to determine the best voice part for each singer.

Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 6:45 to 9:00, at Christ Church in Easton. The open rehearsals will be on January 14th and 21st.

More information can be found on the ECAS website: eastonchoralarts.com, in particular on the “Join Us” page, or by emailing questions to the Membership chairperson – [email protected]