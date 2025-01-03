Wine of the Week: Colle Ticchio Cesanese Del Piglio DOCG

Ciao Tutti-Buon Anno-Happy New Year!

For our first tasting in the new year, we will taste a new red wine we are considering for our collection, the Colle Ticchio Cesanese Del Piglio DOCG ($15.99) from the Corte dei Papi (Court of the Popes) winery in Frosinone, Lazio. Colle Ticchio is one of three colli (hills) where the vineyards are located. The estate contains approximately 25 hectares in the heart of the Cesanese del Piglio production area. The winery’s focus is on four indigenous grapes of Lazio including the Cesanese grape. The label’s logo was inspired by, and is an abstract interpretation of, the mosaic floor of the Cathedral of Anagni, created by Roman artisans in the 12th century who were known for the beauty of their work.

As an architect, I was intrigued by the picture of their winery with its barrel vault roof and exterior walls of local stone. This is a great example of adaptive reuse, since the building’s original use was a shelter for sheep-if the winery were interested in obtaining LEED certification for their building, they would certainly achieve LEED Platinum, the highest designation!

The winery’s organic cultivation with state of the art machinery and procedures, including using recycled materials in their packaging, result in a minimum environmental impact.

Colle Ticchio is 100% Cesanese del Piglio grape which imparts notes of blackberry, dark cherry and plum, medium body, balanced, light tannins and a long, rich finish. Pair with pork ribs, lamb chops, or sausage with polenta

