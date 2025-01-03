Shelter Alliance opens the Shelter Closet

The Shelter Alliance announces the opening of “The Shelter Closet” on Wednesday, January 8 at 711 Washington Avenue in the Kent Plaza Shopping Center. The Closet will distribute FREE clothing to individuals, families, and children with identification and documentation of need. Items will also be available to the public for a monetary donation. Both categories are limited to (1) bag per week per individual/family. Hours of operation will be Wednesdays, 10:00am-2:00pm.

Staffing will be by Shelter Alliance members and community volunteers. Volunteer forms will be available to the public at the shop. Currently, only cold weather clothing and accessories will be accepted for donation during shop hours. DO NOT drop off donations at either the front or rear of the building.

Though the goal of the Shelter Alliance remains to find and operate a year-round shelter for those in need, “The Shelter Closet” is filling an interim need for clothing distribution during the winter months.

To donate to the Shelter Alliance, please make checks payable to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation with the designation of THE SHELTER ALLIANCE in the memo line. Mail to P.O. Box 2, Chestertown, MD 21620. The Shelter Alliance, Inc. is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501c (3) non-profit organization to which donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of he law.