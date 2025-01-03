First baby of 2025 arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s first baby of 2025 arrived on the morning of New Year’s Day at UM SRH’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. UM Shore Regional Health is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Baby boy Ronin Chance was born at 10:03 a.m. to Amanda and Jesse Chance of Preston, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. He joins an older sister, Nova, at home. Mom Amanda Chance, RN, BSN, is a nurse in UM Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Intensive Care Unit.

The family was gifted a congratulatory basket from UM Shore Regional Health, which included baby clothing, diapers, bathing, feeding and health items, pacifiers, baby toys and baby books. Shore United Bank also donated a $250 savings bond certificate to the newborn.

Nearly 1,000 babies are born at the Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton each year.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton recently was recognized for the fourth time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.