Chestertown Flashback: All aboard

The first Flashback Photo of 2025 is an undated image of Still Pond Train Station. Part of the Philadelphia-Wilmington Baltimore line, in the Delaware Division of Pennsylvania Railroad, Still Pond was on the Chestertown branch line, which also included Lambson, Black, Kennedyville, Lynch and Chestertown. Despite ambitious plans, no train line ever made it as far as Rock Hall or Tolchester.

From On the Main Line The Pennsylvania Railroad in the 19th Century, by Edwin P. Alexander, published in 1971:

The Pennsylvania Railroad probably did more to make a photographic record through the nineteenth century than did most other railroads. From the late 1860s on, photographs of rolling stock, locomotives, and scenes along the line were made. Special trains, usually a locomotive with one or perhaps two cars, were sent out with photographers such as Gutekunst, W. T. Purviance, and H. Hipple in the 1920s.

In the center of the car’s clerestory roof, a small platform for setting up the camera may be seen in many pictures, and sometimes the car was lettered “Photographer’s Car.” At least forty of the photographs show the photographer’s train.

As usual, the Historical Society of Kent County’s museum and shop in the Bordley History Center will be closed for the winter months, but the offices will be open most weekdays. Limited Research Library appointments are available based on staff availability, and research requests are accepted via email at [email protected]. Stay warm!

Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.