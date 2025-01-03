Talbot County Garden Club hosts native bee expert at January 28 public lecture

Talbot County Garden Club invites you to a practical lecture by Native Bee, Bumblebee and Wildlife Advocate SAM DROEGE of the USGS Patuxent Wildlife Research Center. Droege’s talk is titled “Helping Native Bees in Talbot County: It’s Easier Than You Think!” His presentation takes place at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton on Tuesday, January 28 beginning at 11 am as part of the garden club’s complimentary 2025 Winter Lecture Series.

According to Droege, the bee list for Talbot County includes 187 different species of bees. New ones are discovered each year. Some are found in Easton, others in areas like the Conservation Park in Oxford, on Poplar Island, along roadsides, and on private properties. What ties these sites together are healthy populations of native flowers. Some are planted; others are simply allowed to grow. Droege will discuss how property owners, groups and municipalities can support these bees and tell some fascinating stories about collecting bees in Talbot County.

Having spent his career at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center, part of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Eastern Ecological Science Center, Droege has become expert in developing, designing and evaluating wildlife inventory programs. His team is currently inventorying and monitoring native bees, and developing tools, techniques and manuals, plus a bumblebee floral survey for citizens with online identification guides at www.discoverlife.org

The garden club’s 2025 Winter Lecture Series continues on Tuesday, February 25 with a presentation by SAMANTHA NESTORY, engagement manager at Stoneleigh, a natural garden in Villanova, Pa. Nestory will offer insights and tips for creating a modern garden that supports wildlife through native plants and sustainable landscape practices.

The Talbot County Garden Club is known for its “good and green works” that benefit the Talbot County community. The club was established in 1917 to enhance the natural beauty of the local environment by sharing knowledge of gardening, maintaining civic gardens, supporting civic greening projects, encouraging the conservation of natural resources, and fostering the art of flower arranging. Noteworthy projects include grounds maintenance at the Talbot Historical Society, Talbot County Free Library (Easton), and the Fountain and Children’s Gardens in Idlewild Park; greenery installations for Easton’s Rail Trail and U.S. Post Office; plus an ever-growing number of outreach activities. There are currently 120 active, associate and honorary members.