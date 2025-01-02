Design with Jenn Martella: Chesapeake Sunset Cottage

It is always a pleasure to feature designs by my fellow architects and I am very pleased to kick off the new year to feature another design by architect Mark McInturff, FAIA. When the Owner purchased this property eight years ago, the cottage was a wreck caused by a broken frozen pipe on the second floor that was not discovered for over a month. Luckily, the property was within the Critical Area so the house’s close proximity to Lee Creek could remain as long as the original foundation footprint was not increased.

The Owner retained Mark to modify the cottage and they first decided to leave the front façade as-is, in homage to the cottage having been built in the early part of the 20th century, the heyday of small cottage designs.

The waterside original rear elevation had been somewhat updated previously with glass infill in the rear gable and longer windows. McInturff’s transformation of the cottage from “plain vanilla” to “neapolitan” began with leaving the roofline intact, demolishing the one-story side room and organizing the placement of the windows and doors to create a cohesive composition.

Now the rear elevation proudly claims its place along the shoreline of Lee Creek with a flat roofed screened porch/second floor deck that encompasses the footprint of the original one-story room. The triangular shaped screened expansion was carefully detailed to seamlessly blend into the flat roofed portion of the screened porch. The second floor deck’s thin cable railing maximizes views of the landscape and water.

The first floor’s gray vertical siding contrasts with the second floor’s white horizontal siding that makes the cottage seem longer than it is. The masterful arrangement of wide picture windows and slender operable units opens up the cottage to the water. The gable window is now single pane of glass for maximum views. I especially admired both the break in the gray façade by the insertion of a glass unit and also the finishing touch of emphasizing the operable window units and doors by their red color. Bravo!

The fixed glass panel’s break in the gray façade is on axis with the floating stairs inside the house. New wide steps lead from the cottage to the water for great indoor-outdoor flow.

The view of the foyer to the front door shows how this small space makes a big impact with its wall of floor to ceiling storage units clad in wood, the recessed wall niche for one’s keys, etc., the long bench for totes or unloading packages from one’s car, and shelves below for crocs, gloves, etc. The herringbone brick is an easy care choice for flooring throughout the first floor.

From the foyer, the stairs with open risers offer a vista through the rear wall of windows and doors to the landscape and water. I admired the colors and texture of the herringbone patterned brick floor and gray exposed ceiling framing against the white of the walls.

I love diagonal vistas and this one from the foyer to the corner of the living area is very appealing. Its enclosure has transparency from both the vertical wood inserts in the stair wall and also the window units at the corner of the living room.

Galley kitchens are my fave layout and this sleek and stylish kitchen gets high marks. The kitchen is part of the open plan kitchen-dining area with one side of the cabinetry’s countertop creating an overhang for stools below. The color scheme continues the foyer’s wood cabinets and black hardware with the addition of countertops in black granite with subtle white veining. I especially liked how both the tile backsplash that surrounds the window above the sink and also the cabinetry rise to the underside of the ceiling to maximize the room’s verticality.

Doors from the kitchen slide along a track to the screened porch with its triangular shape of a boat’s bow that inspired the design of the custom wood table and benches by Mass Furniture Design. Even though the wicker swing chair beckoned me, I continued my exploration of the cottage.

The detailing of the rear wall of windows in thin frames that rise from the brick floor to the beam above gives the dining area’s corner windows panoramic views of the landscape and water. Round tables are so conducive to conversation and there is ample floor space for a table that could be expanded for holidays or other special occasions.

Moving through the cottage, I was impressed by the amount of sunlight that penetrates deep into the house from the rear wall of windows and doors that wrap around the corners of the open plan spaces defined by dropped beams. The stairs’ detail of the vertical wood slats adds to the vista’s total transparency and evokes a detail from the Arts & Crafts era.

The living area accommodates all the basics-sofa, individual chairs with stylish handwoven textile throws, storage and a fireplace. I especially liked how the exposed chimney is set against the exterior wall of the house so a single window unit could be placed above the firebox to continue the wrap-around window design.

The remainder of the first floor contains a full bath and a bedroom at the front corner of the cottage.

The stairs end at a landing with one additional step to each of the two areas of the second floor containing the primary bedroom opposite the office and bathroom. I liked how the landing defined these private areas and how the wall of windows becomes a mural of the landscape and water.

The original roof framing of the cottage has been dramatically transformed by removing the lateral supports, cladding the underside of the roof rafters in drywall and creating partial walls at the top of the stairs to define each area. The vertical supports near the top of the stairs rise to the roof’s ridge beam for maximum spatial volume. The vertical wood slats at the tub area and the mint green wall of the “corner” office are very pleasing accents and the windows that wrap around each rear corner flood the spaces with sunlight throughout the day.

The side wall of the primary bedroom echoes the mint green wall of the office wall. The copper Japanese soaking tub was an unexpected discovery in a nook next to the office area and behind the tub wall is the rest of the full bath.

The nook’s Japanese copper soaking tub has views of the sky from the cottage’s rear wall of windows. After a day on the computer, it certainly offers one a unique option for relaxation!

From the primary bedroom, the wall of windows with the triangular transom provides views of the landscape and water. I admired the coverlet design of large leaves and fronds that creates a restful retreat.

The original dormer window in the roof has a new life as a deep nook in the front wall of the primary bedroom. I admired the earth tones of the space and I especially liked how the walls and ceiling were painted a deep gold to emphasize its cozy size. The pillow with the lady’s shoe pillow is by the artist Arin Waddell.

I am addicted to the BBC Home and Garden network’s Wednesday marathon with architect Gerald Clarke whose specialty is renovation projects. Seeing this nook reminded me of another deep nook in one of his segments where his recommendation was to have an artisan woodworker replace the front base of the nook with a deep drawer that could be fully extended to create a single bed, with the cushion stored in the drawer until needed. This is an inspired idea for a young child’s bed or a great spot for stretching out and reading!

By now, if you are wishing you could be a guest in this remarkably renovated cottage, you can! “Chesapeake Sunset Cottage” is also an Airbnb with access to the property’s in-ground pool, pier, and this outdoor area with a grouping of chairs for guests to await the sunset.

Outstanding transformation of a simple cottage into a sophisticated retreat with walls of doors and a mix of fixed and operable windows that penetrate deep into the rooms, interiors featuring custom woodwork and furniture, artwork and many treasures from the Owner’s travels. Delightful waterside outdoor rooms of the screened porch and upper deck to enjoy nature; all this and a location equidistant from both Ocean City’s beach and Easton’s amenities. Bravo to the Owner and Architect Mark McInturff for a great kick-off to this year’s House of the Week!

Architecture by Mark McInturff, FAIA, McInturff Architects, 301-229-3705, www.mcinturffarchitects.com.

“Chesapeake Sunset Cottage” Airbnb, https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/33012586?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=aaa672c4-80f2-4521-bc97-df781c5f0e54

Photography by Mark McInturff and Jenn Martella

Art of the Wall by Arin Waddell, arin-waddell.myshopifycom, 307-763-2501

Woodworking by Fritz Mass, Maas Furniture Design, maasfunrinturedesign.com, 571-249-0861

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.