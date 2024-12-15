My year in books, 2024 edition by Nancy Mugele

If you are looking for some holiday gift ideas or winter break reading selections, here is my year in books.

There are so many reasons why being a reader is a lifelong gift you can give yourself. The more you read, the more your vocabulary grows, along with your ability to effectively communicate.

The reason I read is because of the healing power of books. Books feed our soul, transport us, make us laugh, help us feel empathy, and teach us about history, and each other.

In 2024, I read 39 books, both on my Kindle and in print. This does not include all of the wonderful children’s books I read aloud to Kent School students in Little School, Kindergarten and First Grade! And, fulfilling a lifelong dream in 2024, I published my own children’s book Jingles Goes to School, which every Kent School student received.

I enjoy reading historical fiction, and my Top Pick of the Year is The Women by Kristin Hannah. The Women is the story of a female nurse in Vietnam, but it highlights all women whose sacrifice and commitment to this country has too often been overlooked. A novel about friendship and patriotism, The Women is a story with a memorable heroine whose idealism and courage defines an era.

I also highly recommend James by Percival Everett. The National Book Award winner for fiction is a re-imagining of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain, told from the perspective of Huck’s friend, Jim, an escaped slave. It is expertly written.

Finally, I also recommend Dear Madam President – An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World by Jennifer Palmieri. Written by Hillary Clinton’s communication director, Dear Madam President is framed as an empowering letter to the first woman president, and to all women working to succeed in any field. The letter is filled with forward-thinking, practical advice for all women who aspire to leadership. I read it, uninterrupted, while travelling on an airplane, and then proceeded to give it right to my daughters.

Now, what shall I read to start the New Year?!

Historical Fiction

The Women by Kristin Hannah

James by Percival Everett

The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict

Becoming Madame Secretary by Stephanie Dray

Finding Margaret Fuller by Allison Pataki

The Briar House by Kate Quinn

Looking for Jane by Heather Marshall

The Secret Life of Sunflowers by Marta Molnar

Fiction

Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman

Yellowface by RF Kuang

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

After Annie by Anna Quindlen

The Sicilian Inheritance by Jo Piazza

The Lost Bookshop by Evie Woods

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

House Rules by Jodi Picoult

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult

Poetry

Small Craft Warning by Meredith Davies Hadaway (WAC) and Marcy Dunn Ramsey

Braided Creek – A Conversation in Poetry by Jim Harrison and Ted Hooser

Grace Notes by Naomi Shihab Nye, two-time Kudner Leyon Visiting Writer

Among the Many Disappearing Things by Meredith Davies Hadaway (WAC)

Biography

My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Non Fiction

Dear Madam President – An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World by Jennifer Palmieri

The River Runs North – the Story of Montana Moss Agate by Tom Harmon

The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer

Rivers of the Eastern Shore by Hulbert Footner

Women Talk Money: Breaking the Taboo by Rebecca Walker

Morning Fuel by Rebecca Faye Smith Galli

Professional

Leading with Emotional Courage by Peter Bregman

The Courage to Teach by Parker J. Palmer

How to Know a Person – The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen by David Brooks

This is so Awkward by Cara Natterson, MD and Vanessa Kroll Bennett, 2024 Kudner Leyon Visiting Writers

Thanks for the Feedback – the Science and Art of Receiving Feedback Well by Douglas Stone and Sheila Heen

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

Reading For Our Lives by Maya Payne Smart

Trigger Points. Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America by Mark Follman