Lions Club to deliver food boxes and toys to 400 Kent families in need

The Chestertown Lions Club completed their annual Christmas Baskets for the needy service project on Dec. 16th, working with various clubs and organizations to deliver boxes of food and 577 bags of new toys to over 400 needy families and seniors in Kent County. The project has served Kent County since the 1980s and has been coordinated by the Lions Clubs of Galena, Millington, Still Pond, Rock Hall and Chestertown since 2000.

It’s a coordinated effort with the 4H Club, Dixon Valve and local fire stations. Additional volunteers in sorting and boxing the food included students and staff from Chestertown Christian Academy, Kent High School and Washington College.

Beth Hill of 4-H Youth Development in Kent County heads up the annual 4-H toy drive. Included with the toys were new hats and gloves.

Included in the food boxes are items for a Christmas dinner, including a ham, vegetables, side dishes and desserts.

Dixon Valve provides the empty boxes as well as the trucking of purchased food from Pennsylvania warehouses. The area Lions clubs’ joint Christmas Basket Committee purchased $12,000. in food and the rest came from local food drives and the generous support of local food stores and individuals.

Volunteer and staff firefighters from county-wide fire stations along with Lions Club members assisted in the deliveries.

For the past three years, Galena Lion Debbie Conner has coordinated and overseen this massive service event. Funds from the Galena and Still Pond Lions Clubs’ Virtual Horse Race Night fundraiser were used for this service, as well as donations from all the other Lions Clubs.

