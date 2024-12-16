New members sworn in to Board of Ed

When the new year begins, the Kent County Board of Education will officially seat its two recently elected members.

Laura McKenzie and John Queen took the oath of office Monday evening, Dec. 9 in advance of the official start of their first term on the board.

The pair were elected to the Board of Education in November to four-year terms.

McKenzie and Queen arrived at the Kent County Public Schools Administrative Building in Rock Hall Dec. 9 with Clerk of the Circuit Court for Kent County Sherise Kennard.

They individually took the oath of office with family members and friends present in the Board of Education meeting room.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas and the current slate of board members were on hand for the ceremony as well.

McKenzie, a mother of four, is a case manager at the Benedictine School in Ridgely and a licensed mental health therapist practicing at Discovering Serenity Counseling in Chestertown.

For McKenzie, the swearing-in ceremony was a very emotional experience.

“I felt overwhelmed by the privilege of taking a solemn oath to serve our schools in faithfulness and to the best of my ability,” McKenzie said. “I very much appreciated the congratulations and welcome I received from our superintendent, current board members and central office staff.”

A father of two, Queen is a youth and community organizer and founder of the Bayside HOYAS (Helping Our Youth Achieve Success) program.

“For over a decade I’ve been on the front line, serving Kent County youth and their families while providing solution-based initiatives,” Queen said. “I’m excited to bring my skill set and community experience to the Board of Education and help provide Kent County Public Schools with leadership, accountability and a vision for the future.”

Learn more about the Kent County Board of Education at https://www.kent.k12.md.us/SchoolBoard.aspx.