Liz Cheney should not go to jail by J.E. Dean

Donald Trump won the 2024 election, so why does he remain fixated on the people who attempted to hold him accountable for attempting to overturn the 2020 election and for fomenting the January 6 attack on the Capitol? Can’t Trump just enjoy his 2024 victory and move forward?

Donald Trump sat down with Meet the Press host Kristin Welker last Sunday to discuss the Trump administration’s plans for the future. Those plans include the immediate imposition of tariffs on several countries, the start of mass deportations of migrant-criminals, extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts, and fighting crime. He did passably well in discussing those topics. Even if you disagree with Trump’s plans, it is appropriate for a president-elect to tell America what he plans to do.

Trump, unfortunately, was asked about January 6, 2021, and the 2020 election. As Welker likely expected, Trump repeated his false claim that he won in 2020, but, disturbingly, Trump called for the jailing of all members of the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Members of the Committee include Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA), who Trump called “a lowlife,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-NC), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), and former Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Trump accused the “unselect” committee with falsifying evidence and deleting recordings of interviews. In part, Trump said:

“Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps. So, the unselect committee went through a year and a half of testimony. Wait. They deleted and destroyed all evidence of — that they found. You know why? Because Nancy Pelosi was guilty. Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 troops. You wouldn’t have had a J6 because other people were guilty. . .. Now, listen, this was a committee, a big deal. They lied. And what did they do? They deleted and destroyed a whole year and a half worth of testimony. Do you know that I can’t get — I think those people committed a major crime.”

Trump later told Welker that Bennie Thompson and everyone on the January 6 Committee “should go to jail.”

Importantly, throughout the Meet the Press interview, Trump was careful to avoid saying he would direct anticipated Attorney General Pam Bondi or anticipated FBI Director Kash Patel to pursue political opponents. He repeatedly expressed confidence they would “do the right thing.”

Nobody who served on the January 6 Committee committed crimes. Any effort to prosecute Committee members will fail. Nobody will be convicted, even if parts of the Committee’s final report are found to contain errors. And it is all but impossible to jail a member of Congress for anything they said or did as a member of the House of Representatives short of accepting bribes or killing someone.

Despite the likelihood of exoneration, if the Trump administration pursues criminal action against Liz Cheney and others perceived by Trump as political enemies, they will incur millions of dollars in legal fees, face years of legal proceedings, and otherwise have their lives severely disrupted. That is unfair. Filing spurious charges against Cheney and others is a form of punishment regardless of the ultimate outcome of the cases.

Last Sunday Trump announced another former member of one of his legal teams defending him in various criminal cases earlier this year, Alina Habba has been named Counselor to the President. Trump writes:

“Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous “trials,” battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the “Injustice” System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice.”

Trump continues to evidence an obsession with retribution against legislators, judges and prosecutors who sought to hold him accountable. He is surrounding himself with officials and advisors who will pursue Liz Cheney and others even if he never personally directs such actions.

America will be ill-served if the Trump administration fulfills Trump’s promise of retribution. Such efforts will represent an abuse of power—dare I say it—for which Trump should be held accountable.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean also writes for Dean’s List on Medium and Dean’s Issues & Insights on Substack.