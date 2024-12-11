Destination Dover Station: Craig Fuller talks to Sevan Topjian

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A new market opened in a place known for commercial activity in Easton for a century. Their theme, “Shop small / shop local,” is gaining attention among shoppers and makers of handcrafted products across the Eastern Shore and beyond. And, with the holidays approaching, there couldn’t be a better time to explore the many offerings.

Recently, Craig Fuller dropped by to talk with Sevan Topjian, a local resident and developer of Dover Station LLC. Sevan explained the vision he and his wife Keri are bringing to the three large structures at 500 Dover Road in Easton.

The Market at Dover Station is in a revitalized historic building. Many makers and artisans have already found the location provides a wonderful opportunity to display and sell what they create. There is already a great sense of collaboration among the artists. And, as Sevan explains, the systems in place takes care of recording inventory and transactions, allowing those who make the products to keep creating while leaving the retail side to the team at the Market.

Spend a few minutes enjoying the conversation and tour the Spy took with Sevan and meeting some of the people involved in creating an innovative new environment that will eventually include a Café Bistro and a brewery.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Dover Station please go here.