Soup’s on by Angela Rieck

It is hard to be positive about the cold weather that is gripping a large part of the nation. It is unpleasant at best and dangerous at worst. It even affects us in Florida, although there are few sympathizers in the northeast. Key West is not built for cold temperatures. Most of our transportation is on bicycles and some of our homes don’t have heat. Of course, the cold is felt most acutely in the north.

But I can think of one benefit of this cold weather. Soups and stews become a welcome addition to the home. My mother prepared many soups and stews. I remember the aroma of vegetable, chicken soups, and beef stews wafting through our home. Our home was filled with the scent of these wonderful meals. And since the soups and stews take a while to cook, the whole day promised a warm and comfortable meal.

Like my siblings, I have taken on the tradition of making soups and stews. In many cases following my mother’s recipes, in others adding my own twist.

Not only do soups and stews evoke fond memories, but they are also very healthy. They contain vitamins and minerals, which are important for fighting diseases and viruses. Soups are an easy way to meet the daily vegetable quota and cooking vegetables in soups, stews, or curries helps them retain many of their vitamins.

Soups have the advantage of being low in calories and are a healthy option for those of us who are watching our weight.

Soups are satisfying and good for weight conscious people because they are mostly water, but we perceive them as food. It was found that eating the same number of calories in soup as in pretzels increased weight loss by fifty percent.

Let’s face it, soups and stews are the ultimate comfort food.

Lentil soup is regarded as the healthiest soup, but all vegetable soups are healthy. The only soups that do not fit in this category are cream based soups, such as New England clam chowder and Vichyssoise (sorry).

Not only western culture prizes these foods. Chinese medicine utilizes soups and cooked vegetables for healing.

So, soups and stews are the silver lining to this miserable weather. A warm memory and savory, healthy food. Time to get out the crock pot.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.