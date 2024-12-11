MENU

December 11, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Please take the Survey: Help us spy better on Chestertown and Kent County

Dear Chestertown Spy readers,

Please take a few minutes to tell us how we can better spy on Chestertown in 2025.

Our non-profit education-based news site has been in operation since 2011, but we’ve never asked our readers and viewers how we might better cover the issues and subjects that make our lives on the Eastern Shore such a remarkable place to live.

Please help us and our education-based news mission by taking our survey:

Take the Spy survey now:  CLICK HERE

Thank you!

Jim Dissette
Publisher and  Editor
The Chestertown Spy

