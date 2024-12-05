Design with Jenn Martella: Fox Harbor Farm

This one-of-a-kind property in Royal Oak has it all-145 acres of peace and privacy with a long view of Fox Hole Creek leading to the Tred Avon River. The paved driveway first passes through a verdant landscape with broad vistas to ponds, fields and pastures defined by white fences, then disappears under a canopy of mature sawtooth oaks, to finally curve around the Colonial style main house. Opposite the house, a low stone wall encloses a water feature and landscaping on axis with the front door and mature trees focus one’s view on the front façade.

Before going in for my tour of the house, I walked around the grounds and admired how the rear elevation of the house has unobstructed views of the water from both the main floor’s elevated brick terrace that spans the full length of the house and the deck at the second floor. Brick steps cascade down from the terrace to the lawn, the small boathouse and pier opposite the pool area. Next to the pool area is a two-bedroom guest house for extended stays.

From the main two-and-a-half-story wing, the house telescopes down to one-and-a-half-story wings with an additional one-story wing. The covered walkway steps down to connect the house to the three-car garage with an apartment above. Single dormer windows, with triple windows at the roof line and the deep shed roof over part of the terrace, enliven the very appealing massing.

The pool area contains a sitting area shaded by a pergola and a pool house with a sauna, bath, kitchenette and porch for respite from the sun.

I continued my exploration of the site by passing under the covered walkway and walking down the separate drive to the farm area over to the section containing paddocks and barns. I discovered a delightful space between the two barns that contains a charming sitting room between glass enclosures of a greenhouse on one side and a potting shed on the other. A walkway leads from this building to a cozy gazebo, perched on the edge of a large pond.

One of the barns has been transformed into a “showroom” for vintage cars, completer with a hamburger joint and workshop. I was delighted to see a 1950’s station wagon with wood exterior panels just like the one my family had when I was young. Whatever your collection may be, this huge area offers myriad possibilities!

I did not see any horses in the paddocks but the horse stables and tack room have been kept intact for the next equestrian owner. The other barn part has been cleverly modified to contain a billiards room and a vintage convenience store.

Opposite the barns are paddocks outlined by white fencing with small run-in sheds with red roofs and cupolas. One of the roof’s cupola is capped by the horse-shaped weathervane. Along the side of one paddock is the entry drive with the portion lined by sawtooth oaks.

On my way back to the main house, I toured the charming guest house. Who wouldn’t want to be a guest in this cozy two bedroom house with an open plan kitchen-dining-living space, a fireplace and a full porch with water views?

Before I went into the main house, I paused to savor the exquisite five-bay main wing’s symmetry with the center door, fanlight transom and half glass, half paneled sidelights, 6/6 windows and the classic color palette of white siding, green shutters and red brick exposed foundation. The three bay porch with decorative railing above has a wider center bay, to accentuate the front door and to provide clear views of the landscape from the rockers. The accent of slate treads at the brick steps that lead down to the driveway visually separates the treads from the brick risers for safety.

The front door opens into a gracious foyer with a side stair to the upper floors and offers a vista through the house to the rear wall of the waterside living room. The beautiful hardwood floors, wide wall openings, soft wall colors, trimwork and moldings introduce these design elements found throughout the house,

The very large living room easily accommodates more than one seating area, with one area grouped around the fireplace and another near the adjacent sunroom and breakfast room. The transparency of the rear wall with glass doors, transoms, and full height windows that wrap around each corner of the room offers panoramic views of the landscape and water.

The partially covered brick terrace is accessed by the living room, sunroom, family room and primary bedroom for great indoor-outdoor flow and serene views of the lawn and water.

The glimpse of a corner fireplace beckoned me to the breakfast area. The placement of the table and chairs under a wide window with a center picture plane between two operable units maximizes views of the landscape and water. I admired how the fireplace is elevated so it can also be seen from the adjacent kitchen.

A pair of French doors lead from the breakfast area to the sunroom with wrap-around windows, doors and transoms. I admired the pitched ceiling above the gable end wall, infilled with glass and the stained wood beams and decking that float above the perimeter soffit. Built-in millwork, with a center recess for a large screen TV, holds books, family photos and memorabilia and the sage green and rose upholstered pieces create a wonderful space for relaxation.

The large gourmet kitchen has a mix of cabinet finishes from stained to white to the light green of the island’s cabinetry that compliments the wall color. The stainless steel appliances complete the look. Sunlight from the front windows and the breakfast room’s wide window keep this room sunny throughout the day. Next to the full wall of cabinetry is a hall with the laundry and powder room opposite stairs to the partial basement. When I went down the stairs, I discovered a wine cellar with a tasting area!

I circled back to the dining room with its wide wall openings to both the foyer and one corner of the living room. The wallpaper, white wainscot and paneling around the firebox, wood furnishings, Oriental rug and upholstered chairs that complement the rug colors combine to create an elegant room for memorable meals. I noted the sly fox resting on the safe harbor of the fireplace’s hearth!

After crossing the foyer, I entered a hall along the front of the house that passes a storage closet, powder room and den, that ends at the primary suite. A pair of doors lead to the den with another pair of French doors to the living room for great flow. The stone fireplace sets the tone for a rustic look and encourages one to sit back and enjoy the wide screen TV by the fire. At the rear of the room is built-in millwork and two chairs for reading and enjoying the view of the landscape and the water beyond.

The sumptuous primary suite’s is located at the waterside corner of this wing. The large bedroom with a sitting area by a fireplace has a tray ceiling for added height and two pairs of glass doors lead to the waterside brick terrace.

The large primary bath is arranged very well with the focal point being the bow window above the tub between the compartments for the shower and toilet. The opposite wall has a long row of cabinetry and dual lavatories next to a linen closet and a large walk-in closet completes the primary suite.

The second floor contains two bedroom ensuites and French doors from the stair hall open onto the deck for bird’s eye views of the water. The two ensuites are located on either side of the stair hall for privacy and one of the ensuites has extra space for two small offices or a large walk-in closet.

The third floor is the domain of one bedroom ensuite with its own private stair, tucked under the roof rafters that creates delightful interior architecture. The two single dormers at the front wall overlook the landscape and the wide triangular dormer with a triple window overlooks the water for panoramic bird’s eye views -this would be the bedroom I would choose as a guest.

Although I was not on site at twilight, I thought this photo would be a perfect coda to this property’s story. The nocturnal shot with the interiors lit up highlights the amount of transparency in the number of windows and glass doors and the angled positions of the various buildings creates an irresistible composition of this remarkable property!

This one of a kind, immaculately maintained property, does have it all -a location in sought after Royal Oak with a long view of Fox Hole Creek leading to the Tred Avon River, the verdant landscape of broad vistas to ponds, fields and pastures defined by white fences, Colonial style architecture with the main house’s great indoor-outdoor flow, outdoor rooms of the brick terrace and upper deck, main floor primary suite and guest rooms on the two upper floors. Outdoor amenities include the pool area, tennis court, small boat house and pier and the greenhouse. For the equestrian enthusiast, there is a five stall barn with tack room and washroom with fenced paddocks. This peaceful and very private waterfront haven is close to the Belleview Ferry to Oxford and is also equidistant to the amenities of Easton and St. Michaels.

