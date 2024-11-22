Kent County’s first cannabis dispensary opening soon with social equity license

Kent County is on the cusp of a new chapter in wellness with the impending opening of Kent Reserve, the area’s first cannabis dispensary. Set in the former BB&T Bank on Cypress Street in Millington, Kent Reserve will provide high-quality, affordable cannabis in a welcoming and inclusive space to medical and recreational customers aged 21 and over.

Kent Reserve is led by longtime Millington resident Rahul Dutta and will proudly operate under a social equity license awarded to minority and women-owned cannabis businesses through the Maryland Office of Social Equity. This specialized license won through the 2024 lottery is aimed to foster inclusiveness from historic business ownership disparities and promote economic opportunities for underserved communities. The opening will mark a milestone, making Kent Reserve the first dispensary in Maryland to launch under the 2024 lottery from this state initiative. As a decade-long small business owner in Millington and active participant in area organizations like the Lion’s Club, Rahul is dedicated to enriching his hometown and advancing the conversation on cannabis.

“Our team took a leap by applying for the lottery, and we are honored to be the first dispensary of this lottery round to open through the social equity program,” said Rahul. “As a proud resident of Kent County, I’m excited for Kent Reserve to become a trusted community resource for health and wellness, helping destigmatize cannabis and advocate for its responsible use.”

Conveniently located on Route 313, Kent Reserve is ideally situated to serve not only Kent County locals, but also travelers from across Maryland and neighboring states. The dispensary will offer a diverse range of affordable, top-tier cannabis products tailored to support customers’ needs in areas of gut health, sleep, pain, stress, and focus. Kent Reserve’s team is committed to providing a personalized and educational experience, guiding both new and seasoned cannabis users through every step of their wellness journey. Online ordering, coupled with in- store and drive-thru pickup options, ensures an easy, efficient shopping experience.

Kent Reserve proudly partners with Maryland’s leading cannabis producers—including SunMed, Culta, Grow West— and will be the first on the Upper Eastern Shore to offer Curio products. Local partnerships with Eastern Shore vendors add a unique, homegrown flavor to the product selection, making Kent Reserve a true reflection of Maryland’s cannabis community.