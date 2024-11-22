Chestertown Flashback: turn of the century college students.

What a formal and formidable group of college students this is! The only available information about this undated photo is a notation on the back reading “Washington College – 1900 – 1920 Era.” One or two of these fellows looks awfully young to be in college, but “college age” was still interpreted a little more loosely at that time than it is today. If you know any of these brilliant young men, or if you’re able to help pinpoint the year this photograph was taken, please let us know in the comments or by emailing [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.