Wine of the Week: Trebbiano D’Abruzzo DOC

Next weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will offer our annual trio of wines we recommend for your Thanksgiving feast. Since we all tend to spend more on holiday wines, this weekend we are offering a new white wine, Trebbiano D’Abruzzo DOC for tasting (only $9.75), so you can splurge next weekend on wines for your holiday celebration!

The Trebbiano grape in Italy dates from over 2,000 years ago when the Roman Historian Pliny mentioned a “vinum tribulanum” in the area that is now present-day Abruzzo. Europe’s greenest region, with over one third of its land covered by four National Parks and Reserves, its hills dotted with ancient abbeys and castles, and beaches along the Adriatic Sea, Abruzzo is becoming a destination for hikers and retirees. The Colle Corviano winery is located in the village of Loreto Aprutino, near the regional capital of Pescara on the Adriatic Sea.

The 15 hectares consists of vineyard blocks with their own unique geological history that are vinified separately, resulting in flavors that differ from block to block.

Winemaker Antonella Di Tonno is a native of Abruzzo and her mission is to produce that prefect bottle of wine that would convince her non-drinking parents to taste it! She is dedicated to sustainability in all aspects, from water efficiency (no irrigation), energy efficiency (100% renewal energy from local windfarms), pest management (no insecticides or herbicides), and waste management (recycle bins for all waste).

Colle Corviano’s Trebbiano D’Abruzzo has a bouquet and taste of ripe apples and peaches, good acidity that makes it a great aperitivo or gathering wine for your holiday celebration. It also pairs well with seafood, after your turkey leftovers are gone!

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.