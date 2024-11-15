November & December 2024 upcoming activities Oxford Community Center 

ONGOING WEEKLY CLASSES

Mon, 1-2:30pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes $150

Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150

Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80

DECEMBER 2024

December 11, 3pm-10pm – Longwood Gardens Holiday Excursion!

The Oxford Community Center, in partnership with the Oxford Garden Club is offering a wonderful Holiday bus excursion and group tour of

Longwood Gardens. This is a very special ‘VIP’ trip as we are fortunate to have an Oxford resident who works at Longwood Gardens who will greet the group and share some secrets of the garden. And the group will meet up with Longwood Gardens’ very own Jim Sutton, who is the Associate Director of Display Design at Longwood Gardens and an expert in floral design. He is responsible for the themes and ideas behind the gardens’ horticulture displays. This is truly a once in a lifetime experience! Tickets are selling fast at $160 per person and includes coach bus fare, tickets into Longwood Gardens, VIP experience and snacks on the way home. Dinner is on your own at either The Café or the Longwood Gardens Beer Garden.

December 12, 5:30pm – Community Talk with Author Neil Harpe

Author Neil Harpe grew up along the creeks and marshes of the Chesapeake Bay and has documented his experiences through artwork and photographs. He will be discussing his book, ‘Pictured in Time – An Artist’s Journey Around the Chesapeake’. Guests will enjoy Harpe’s ‘sensitively-rendered art and entertaining narrative’ with over 125 stunning photographs that tell a story of Maryland’s maritime heritage. FREE

December 18, 2024, 5:30-8:30pm – OCC Holiday Potluck with Tred Avon Players Holiday Entertainment

This is a good old fashioned Potluck Dinner to celebrate the holidays! Join your friends and neighbors at the Oxford Community Center Holiday Potluck Celebration 2024! RSVP online at oxfordcc.org and let us know what you’re bringing!

For more info contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

For tickets to classes and shows visit oxfordcc.org

To volunteer at our events, visit oxfordcc.org/volunteer