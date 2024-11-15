Chestertown Flashback: Virginia Anthony’s Beauty Parlor

We all like to look and feel our best, and to have a place to go and let our hair down, literally or metaphorically. These undated images labeled “Virginia Anthony Beauty Parlor” provide a glimpse into the self-care of an earlier era in Kent County. Do you recognize anyone in these photos? If so, please let us know in the comments or by emailing [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.