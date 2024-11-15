MENU

Sections

More

November 15, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities Archives

Chestertown Flashback: Virginia Anthony’s Beauty Parlor

by Leave a Comment

Share

 

 

 

We all like to look and feel our best, and to have a place to go and let our hair down, literally or metaphorically. These undated images labeled “Virginia Anthony Beauty Parlor” provide a glimpse into the self-care of an earlier era in Kent County. Do you recognize anyone in these photos? If so, please let us know in the comments or by emailing [email protected]Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *