Choptank Community Health recognizes National Rural Health Day

Choptank Community Health System is proud to join communities across America to celebrate National Rural Health Day on November 21, 2024. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health leads rural-focused organizations throughout the United States to set aside the third Thursday of November to celebrate the power of rural and honor the individuals and organizations dedicated to addressing the unique healthcare needs of nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

“Of utmost importance is that we ensure all rural communities on Maryland’s Mid-Shore have the opportunity to be healthy and have access to affordable, quality health care regardless of where they call home,” said Choptank Health CEO and President Sara Rich. “Choptank Community Health System is proud to recognize the incredible work of health professionals and volunteers in our community on National Rural Health Day and throughout the year.”

Rich says Choptank Health can reach into the farthest rural regions of the five-county area it serves through the utilization of school-based health, mobile health, telehealth, and office visits to address medical, dental, behavioral health, and more.

“Through technology and other advances, we are more and more able to meet our patients where they are,” said Rich. “And in a rural environment like ours, that is critical in delivering on our mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all.”

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, pediatric dental, behavioral health, chronic health management, lab services, and care navigation, with new medical patients welcomed. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.

Additional information about National Rural Health Day, including resources and tools, can be found at www.powerofrural.org.