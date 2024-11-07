Design with Jenn Martella: Transformation on Talbot

This three -bay, cross gabled building with a full front porch is a great example of an architectural style that became popular throughout St. Michaels in the late 19th century . Sited close to the busy intersection of Talbot Street and Railroad Ave., with links to the Community Center and the pedestrian bridge to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, this building’s current commercial use continues with its stunning transformation by Realtor Cornelia Heckenbach of Long and Foster Real Estate- Forbes Global Network.

When Long and Foster consolidated their offices into their Easton location, Cornelia saw a unique opportunity to maintain Long and Foster’s presence in St. Michaels by purchasing this building to create a boutique office. Her mix of commercial and residential uses includes two offices for her and her client/tenant, Tremezzo Stay, on the first floor and a two bedroom, one bath Airbnb, “Coco’s Nest” on the entire second floor, managed by Cornelia and Flaneur.

On the day of my visit, I walked up new steps of stone and bluestone steps to the deep front porch between the two bay front wings with glass walls for total transparency. With the serene exterior color palette of pale gray walls and crisp white trim, this building proudly proclaims its place as the star of the block.

Among the many accolades Cornelia has earned throughout her real estate career is her ranking among the top one percent of real estate professionals nationwide; due to her attention to detail and laser focus on her customers, whether they are first time home buyers or buyers of multi-million dollar properties. She brought those same traits to her role as a developer for this building’s transformation with her architect husband as a consultant.

As I walked around the building, every surface has been considered as part of a unified composition. New roofing, siding and replacement windows updated the architecture. New hardscape of bricks and pavers replaced the expanse of the previous gravel surfaces. New native plantings enhance the building’s massing and new fencing provides privacy for the outdoor spaces. The dilapidated storage shed was restored and behind the building are four assigned parking spaces.

The deep front entry with its original door, doorbell, new lever hardware, sidelights and full transom offers a shady spot on a warm day. Both residents and tourists enjoy viewing the pictures of Long and Foster’s properties for sale that float behind the glass.

The building’s interior was a challenge since there had been no HVAC, only space heaters, for many years. Cornelia’s contractor restored the beautiful staircase to its former glory and added another slim iron handrail at the wall opposite the balustrade. I was especially pleased that the wood floors were not fully sanded and covered with polyurethane. Instead, the crew left some of the old paint that highlights the pine floors’ wonderful aged patina. The white interior walls reflect the sunlight from the front bay windows walls of glass.

The door at the end of the hall by the stairs opens into the powder room with a wallpaper of colorful sea creatures cavorting amongst the coral in the sea. The tile backsplash picks up the orange of the wallpaper to create a backdrop for the white cabinetry and plumbing fixtures. The slats of the window’s blinds are angled to allow both sunlight and privacy to this delightful space.

Doors on either side of the stair hall lead to the two office suites that span the depth of the building. The south suite is Cornelia’s office and the entry door opens into this reception area enclosed by the front bay window and side windows of glass overlooking the streetscape. I loved the Scandinavian design of the pendant light fixture and the sleek wood chairs with upholstered seats and pillows that continue the marine theme. This welcoming reception area was once part of the original front porch so the flooring in this area could not be restored and new wood flooring was installed.

Cornelia’s reception area and the two-person open plan work area open plan is flooded with sunlight from the front glass walls and the side window overlooking a courtyard. The white of the space’s enclosure, the sleek office furnishings with wood accents of the credenza and side chairs and the muted tones of the large rug create a soothing environment for work. The wide wall opening leads to the meeting room at the rear wall of the building.

The sunny meeting room has daylight from the side single window and the rear double unit window. I admired the telescoping pendant light fixture, wood chairs with rattan backs and cushioned seats paired with the round contemporary white table. The low storage unit below the side window with sliding panels infilled with rattan displays some of Cornelia’s many awards and publicity.

The Tremezzo Stay tenant space is identical in size to Cornelia’s and its reception space’s front glass is inscribed with their logo and pictures of their portfolio of luxury rental properties. I admired the space’s Zen feel with the one round table, urn and pendant fixture suspended from the deep brown ceiling above the new wood floors of the former porch.

The open plan space is enhanced by a shiplap accent wall, light wood furnishings and a soothing neutral palette. The dropped beam defines the space into the working and seating areas.

After touring the office suites, I was eager to explore the Airbnb that encompasses the entire second floor. The stairs end at a door that opens into a hall with a vista to this cozy nook with a window overlooking the streetscape below. I loved the octopus fabric and how even though the pillows are identical in design, tilting one pillow creates a fun dynamic between the two chairs.

The cozy seating nook is between the two bedrooms that are located at opposite corners of the building with windows on two exterior walls for daylight throughout the day. Carpeting in a subtle, tight weave adds sound privacy from the office suites below. This bedroom’s white walls and bed linens are enlivened by a coverlet and pillows portraying more delightful sea creatures.

The other bedroom can accommodate a king-size bed and a dual dresser with its splash of deep lime green is a great accent piece. When I admired the colorful floral pattern of the accent pillows and coverlet, I was surprised when Cornelia told me she ordered them from Target Online!

The stylish bath is conveniently located off the stair hall. The lavatory’s countertop has space for guests’ daily toiletries and the tile used here as a wainscot is a design I have also specified for several architectural clients for the texture it adds to the wall. The tiled shower’s sliding door spans the width of the space to expand the room’s transparency and the window’s layer of patterned glass provides both daylight and privacy.

At the rear of the second floor is a sitting area with earth toned carpeting and neutral colored upholstery that creates an inviting space for unwinding at the end of a busy day spent exploring St. Michaels’ shops and attractions before making dinner reservations at one of the many restaurants.

During my tour of the rear hardscaped area, I had noticed a bay window projection at the second floor. When I reached the last room of the Airbnb suite, I realized how the bay window had become a clever window seat at the dining area opposite the wall of the mini-kitchen’s cabinets, under counter fridge and bar sink. The bamboo styled cupboard with both drawers and drawers contains all one needs to set the table for a meal. The artwork of an oversized crab adds a touch of whimsy to this delightful space with a partial sloped ceiling for spatial volume.

The icing on the cake of this exquisite Airbnb is this covered porch that is a delightful outdoor room, accessed by a door in the sitting room. Part of the roof follows the underside of the rafters above to add height to this cozy space. What a perfect spot for a cocktail before dinner or a night cap while enjoying the bird’s eye view of St. Michaels’ Historic District.

Numerous locals who watched the transformation of this property have sought out Cornelia to compliment her on this exquisite property and grounds. They also appreciate Cornelia’s adding a bench to her landscaped side yard where one can relax in the shady space from the shadow cast by her building. Brava to this great example of urban rejuvenation that has set the bar very high for future projects!

In addition to Cornelia’s ranking among the top one percent of real estate professionals nationwide, she is also ranked in the Top 100 Long and Foster agents within Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., and has earned several prestigious awards. If you are a seller or buyer, contact Cornelia C. Heckenbach, Associate Broker at Long and Foster Real Estate, 410-310-1229 (c) or [email protected] or visit www.stmichaelsmdwaterfront.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photography by Vincent Ferrari Photography, (301) 395-3245

Tremezzo Stay, www.tremezzostay.com. Tremezzo Stay’s current portfolio of four unique properties are personally owned, managed and hosted by Brandon and Marissa Lytle. Each home has been handpicked by them and extensively outfitted to their highest standards for the comfort of their guests. Visit their website for a tour of each unique property for a memorable vacation on the Eastern Shore.

Flaneur, www.flaneurvacations.com, (410) 745-8022

“Historic St. Michaels, An Architectural History” by Elizabeth Hughes, Historic St. Michaels-Bay Hundred, Inc., Publisher, 1996

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.