WKHS makes international contact with amateur radio

Broadcasting students at Kent County High School extended the reach of their voices beyond their radio station’s distance, making contact with people throughout the country and around the globe.

Chris Singleton, broadcasting teacher and manager of the high school’s radio station 90.5 FM WKHS, introduced students to amateur (ham) radio on Monday, Oct. 21.

With an antenna mounted in one of the back parking lots at the high school and less 100 watts of power, the students made more than 33 contacts — all without the assistance of the internet.

“It was really cool seeing the students’ faces light up when they each made their first contact, which reminded me of my own experience with this almost 40 years ago,” Singleton said.

Amateur radio allows people to connect around the world via air waves. There are no internet, cell tower or other connections required.

While often thought of more as a hobby, ham radio is also an important means of maintaining communication should disaster strike.

During the amateur radio day at Kent County High School, students gathered in a room at the station, watching displays and making contacts.

“This looks like something out of ‘The Matrix,’” said one student.

The Kent County high schoolers made contact stateside with operators in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and others.

They also reached international ham radio operators in the Cayman Islands, Croatia, the Czech Republic, England, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Spain and Wales.

“Almost every one of the students attempted to call out to other ham radio stations using the K3ARS (Kent Amateur Radio Society) call sign and to their amazement, many stations called back to them from all over the U.S. and beyond,” Singleton said.

Community members Chris Cote, president of the Kent Amateur Radio Society, and Austin McClain, the society’s vice president, helped Singleton and the students throughout the day.

Brad Russum of the Kent County Office of Emergency Services and David Irby from Chesapeake College stopped by the broadcasting classroom to see the amateur radio setup.

The event appears to have helped generate a new generation of ham radio enthusiasts.

“The students had so much fun that many have expressed a willingness to commit to taking afterschool classes and studying to get their own Amateur Radio License,” Singleton said.

Learn more about Kent County High School’s broadcasting program and WKHS at wkhsradio.org.