Easton Choral Arts Society presents December holiday concert “Gloria!”

Easton Choral Arts is proud to present ‘Gloria!’ a concert that radiates the joy and splendor of the Christmas season. At the heart of this program is Vivaldi’s iconic ‘Gloria,’ a timeless masterpiece that has warmed the hearts of countless audiences for centuries.

Paired with Vivaldi’s work will be a number of modern compositions and Christmas arrangements by some of our favorite living composers including Rosephanye Powell, Dan Forrest, James Mulholland, Ola Gjeilo, Andre Thomas, Rollo Dilworth, Elaine Hagenberg, and Reena Esmail.

Musical styles on this program will span from classical and gospel to beloved traditional Christmas carols and rousing spirituals. The choir will be joined by professional vocal soloists and a live professional chamber orchestra, adding a dynamic and lush accompaniment to the performance.

As ECAS ushers in the holiday season, the group invites the community to attend and enjoy music that encapsulates the splendor and majesty of the iconic phrase, ‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo!’

Performances will be on Friday, December 6th at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, December 8th at 4:00 pm – both at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison St. in Easton, MD.

Tickets are $25 for adults. Students from grade 1 through high school are admitted free but must be registered in advance on the ticket site.

ECAS December concerts often sell out in advance. Visit the website: eastonchoralarts.com to purchase tickets, learn more and view videos of past performances.