Shore Legal Access honors volunteer attorneys for national celebration of Pro Bono Week

On Thursday, October 24, Shore Legal Access held its annual Volunteer Attorney Appreciation event at Legal Assets in Easton as part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono week. Three attorneys and a law firm were honored for their dedication to providing free legal services to clients who can’t afford an attorney.

“Volunteer attorneys are the heart and soul of what we do. Since 2011, our extraordinary network of volunteer attorneys has closed over 7000 cases and donated over 100,000 hours of free legal services—worth more than $39 million. Everything they do leads to a tremendously positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Shore Legal Access’ Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq.

Bridget Campbell, Esq. was given The Honorable Karen M. Jensen Award for attorneys who demonstrate a deep commitment to pro bono service and mentorship. The award is named in honor of Judge Karen Murphy Jensen, a founder of Shore Legal Access and advocate for pro bono service. Campbell has been a dedicated pro bono attorney and community leader since she first began her practice in Maryland in 2018. She has provided 517 hours of free legal representation for family law, housing, and estate matters and closed 104 cases. Earlier this year, Campbell and fellow Shore Legal Access volunteer attorney Ivette Furneisen opened their own law firm in Chestertown—Campbell and Furneisen.

Girard described Campbell as, “a dedicated community leader… willing to take on the tough cases in the name of justice for all.”

Franzella Hayward Starkey, Esq. was recognized as Volunteer Attorney of the Year. Starkey has given 950 hours of pro bono service and closed 60 cases while volunteering with Shore Legal Access. Starkey has a long history of public service over her 42-year career, working at Maryland Legal Aid and the State’s Attorney Office in Wicomico County, and as a longtime volunteer for Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service. In her private practice, Starkey represents clients in family law, foreclosure, life and estate planning, and criminal defense cases.

“Fran does not let any challenge hold her back—she is a fierce advocate for her clients and she gets results,” Girard said. “Her dedication to public service is truly extraordinary, and we are deeply grateful.”

Shaw and Crowson, which was awarded Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year, has a long history with Shore Legal Access. Girard said, “Shaw and Crowson was on the ground floor of expanding access to legal assistance for people in Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties,” Girard said. Ann Shaw, Esq., who specializes in real estate and bankruptcy, has been volunteering for Shore Legal Access since 2011, and was a key provider of legal assistance when Shore Legal Access first opened its Salisbury office in 2018 (as Mid-Shore Pro Bono). Michael Crowson, Esq. began volunteering for SLA in 2016 and now is providing monthly legal consultations for people struggling with debt; he also represents clients in Chapter 7 bankruptcy cases. Collectively, the firm has closed 61 cases, primarily for consumer debt and bankruptcy; donated 605 hours of free legal services; and reduced $1.7 million in clients’ debt.

The Outstanding Staff Award went to Geoffrey Cooke, Esq., Shore Legal Access’ Supervising Attorney. Cooke became a staff member in 2022, after volunteering for the organization since 2013. He has logged 1,684 pro bono hours during his time as a volunteer and has assisted a grand total of 377 people as both a volunteer and as a member of the staff. Cooke ran his own solo practice for nine years, and prior to that served at the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Girard said that Cooke, “is an excellent mentor, providing support and advice to volunteer attorneys and new attorneys who have joined our team. He is beloved and well-regarded by everyone on our staff and Board at Shore Legal Access.”

The event was sponsored by Legal Assets; Ewing, Dietz, Fountain and Kaludis, P.A.; Law Office of Kelly Bright, P.C.; Booth, Cropper and Marriner, P.C.; Bluepoint Hospitality; Rise Up Coffee; Ava’s Hospitality Group; and Shore Legal Access Board of Directors President Timothy Abeska, Esq.