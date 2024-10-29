Mid-Shore Health: Domestic violence on the Mid-Shore with Angie Price and Jeanne Yeager

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Domestic violence isn’t always evident; it’s more common than you think, and often those experiencing it suffer in silence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Spy recently sat down with Angie Price, CRNP, DNP, WHNP BC, RNC OB/C EFM, a nurse practitioner with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG)-Women’s Health and Jeanne Yeager, who is executive director of the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence in Easton. Price and Yeager discussed the importance of domestic violence screening during annual well-woman exams and the partnership between women’s health providers at UM SMG-Women’s Health and the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence.

That partnership includes collaboration and communication to other providers, as well as referrals to ensure patients receive the assistance they need to find resources like transitional housing, pet assistance, legal assistance, medical and mental health assistance, and safe transitions for children, including school enrollment.

Domestic violence is a tragic and traumatizing experience. But you can get through it with a strong support system and a solid plan. If you or someone you know experiences domestic violence, having a safety plan can save your life. Learn more about the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence at mscfv.org. Help is also available via the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

This video is approximately 10 minutes in length.